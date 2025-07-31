Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Other Financial Highlights:

Total assets decreased $49.7 million, or 5.1%, to $921.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, due largely to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and loans.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $31.9 million, or 61.1%, to $20.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 due as excess funds were used to pay down borrowings.

Securities increased $4.3 million, or 3.1%, to $144.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $140.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Net loans decreased $18.5 million, or 2.6%, to $693.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $711.7 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases in residential mortgages and construction loans.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $628.2 million, decreasing $14.0 million, or 2.2%, compared to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024, due to a $11.5 million decrease in certificates of deposit, a $2.8 million decrease in NOW accounts, a $2.3 million decrease in money market accounts and a $2.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing checking accounts. The decreases were offset by a $4.6 million increase in savings accounts. The average rate on deposits decreased 16 basis points to 3.75% for the first half of 2025 from 3.91% for the first half of 2024 due to lower interest rates and a lesser percentage of deposits consisting of higher-costing certificates of deposit.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $36.2 million, or 21.0% to $135.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $172.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings was largely attributable to advances that matured during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“The first half of 2025 has fallen in line with our projections. While loan demand has remained steady, we expect an uptick later this year and into early 2026. We remain dedicated to continued growth in our commercial portfolio while ensuring we limit risk to certain markets and property types. Growth in consumer and commercial deposits is another key initiative as we look to reduce cost of funds.”

“We were able to complete our 5th stock buyback recently. Since the IPO, we have reduced our outstanding shares by 1,653,571 and improved our tangible book value per minority share from $22.04 to $29.10. We continue to focus efforts on improving shareholder value.”

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income increased $657,000, or 151.9%, to $224,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from a net loss of $432,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $951,000 in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $229,000 in income tax benefit.

Interest income increased $31,000, or 0.3%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $21,000, or 16.4%, to $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $127,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to a 164 basis point decrease in the average yield from 5.90% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to the lower interest rate environment. This was offset by a $1.3 million increase in the average balance to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting loan and securities repayments, which were offset by a reduction of borrowings.

Interest income on loans decreased $7,000, or 0.1%, as a seven basis point increase in the yield was offset by a $12.3 million decrease in the average balance of loans.

Interest income on securities increased $86,000, or 4.6%, due to a 151 basis point increase in the average yield offset by a $44.4 million decrease in the average balance. The changes in the yield and average balance reflect that, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately $66.0 million in amortized cost ($57.1 million in market value) of securities with a weighted average yield of 1.89% and reinvested $32.7 million of these proceeds into securities with a weighted average yield of 5.60%.

Interest expense decreased $920,000, or 11.9%, from $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to lower average balances and costs on deposits and lower balances on borrowings. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the use of hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits by $186,000. At June 30, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $730,000, or 11.7%, to $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to a 32 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.99% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $35.4 million to $482.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $517.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 while the average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $5.6 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $190,000, or 12.9%, from $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $40.0 million to $130.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $170.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 47 basis points to 3.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to the new borrowings being shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $951,000, or 34.7%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase reflected a 48 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 0.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 53 basis points to 1.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 1.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

We did not record a provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a $35,000 provision for credit losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.



Non-interest income increased $29,000, or 9.4%, to $332,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $303,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $13,000, or 6.0%, due to higher balances during 2025, which was augmented by an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $9,000 and an increase in fee and service charge income of $11,000.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $129,000, or 3.5%, over the comparable 2024 period. Professional fees increased $112,000, or 43.2%, due to an increase in audit and consulting fees. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $274,000, or 74.6%, as a result of the lease-buyback transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which resulted in increased lease expense going forward. These were offset by a $83,000, or 3.9%, reduction in salaries and employee benefits, which decreased due to lower headcount, a $99,000, or 86.1%, decrease in advertising expenses and a $78,000, or 29.4%, decrease in other non-interest expense.

Income tax expense increased $229,000, or 151.9%, to a benefit of $53,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from a $281,000 benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to an increase of $886,000 in net income.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income increased by $1.8 million, or 209.4%, to a net income of $955,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a net loss of $873,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.9 million in net interest income, partially offset by an increase of $488,000 in income tax expense. Income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included a one-time death benefit of approximately $543,000 from the Company's bank-owned life insurance policy related to a former employee.

Interest income increased $893,000, or 4.4%, from $20.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $21.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $95,000, or 34.4%, to $371,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $276,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to a $4.8 million increase in the average balance to $13.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This was partially offset by 92 basis point decrease in the average yield from 6.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on loans increased $387,000, or 2.3%, to $16.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $16.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due primarily to a 18 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, offset by a $10.3 million decrease in the average balance to $701.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $711.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest income on securities increased $390,000, or 11.5%, to $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to a 143 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which was offset by a $32.9 million decrease in the average balance to $143.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $176.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average balance and the increase in the yield was as a result of the balance sheet restructuring undertaken in the fourth quarter of 2024, where certain lower-yielding securities were sold, a portion of the proceeds were reinvested into higher-yielding securities and all remaining held to maturity securities were reclassified as available for sale.

Interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 6.6%, from $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $14.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to lower average balances on certificates of deposit and borrowings and a lower rate paid on certificates of deposit. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the use of hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits by $363,000. At June 30, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $938,000, or 7.7%, to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to a 16 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average cost was driven by a 21 basis point decrease in the average cost of certificates of deposit to 4.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 4.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $33.8 million to $483.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $517.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 while average NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $7.7 million and $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $62,000, or 2.1%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $16.2 million to $144.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $160.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 33 basis points to 3.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to the new borrowings being for shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 35.1%, to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase reflected a 47 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.15% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 0.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 50 basis points to 1.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 1.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



We recorded a $80,000 recovery of credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a $70,000 provision for credit losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due to the decrease in loans and held-to-maturity securities.

Non-interest income increased $619,000, or 102.7%, to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $602,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $564,000, or 132.0%, due to a death benefit related to a former employee and higher balances during 2025. In addition to the death benefit, gains on sale of loans also increased by $38,000 when compared to the comparable period in 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $345,000, or 4.7%, over the comparable 2024 period. Professional fees increased $114,000, or 25.0%, due to higher audit and consulting expense. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $574,000, or 77.8%, as a result of the lease-buyback transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which resulted in increased lease expense going forward. These were offset by a $162,000, or 3.8%, reduction in salaries and employee benefit, which decreased due to lower headcount, advertising expense, which decreased by $104,000, or 46.0%, and other non-interest expense, which decreased $102,000, or 20.0%.

Income tax expense increased $488,000, or 85.8%, to a benefit of $81,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a $568,000 benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to an increase of $2.3 million in income.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $921.8 million at June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $49.7 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $31.9 million during the period primarily due to the paydown of borrowings. Net loans decreased $18.5 million, or 2.6%, due to $32.0 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $15.5 million. This resulted in a $14.5 million decrease in the balance of residential loans and a $17.4 million decrease in construction loans, offset by a $7.3 million and $8.0 million of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, respectively. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities available for sale increased $4.3 million or 3.1%, due to new purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

Delinquent loans increased $6.1 million to $20.4 million, or 2.94% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $7.1 million, which is considered well-secured, accruing and in the process of collection. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased from $14.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $13.9 million, which represented 1.50% of total assets at June 30, 2025. No loans were charged-off during the three or six months ended June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024. The Company's allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.37% of total loans and 18.69% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.37% of total loans and 18.77% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. At June 30, 2025, the Company had no allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities, as the Company did not hold any held-to-maturity securities at June 30, 2025 or at December 31, 2024.

Total liabilities decreased $50.8 million, or 6.1%, to $783.4 million mainly due to a $13.9 million decrease in deposits and by a $36.2 million decrease in borrowings. Total deposits decreased $14.0 million, or 2.2%, to $628.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $642.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflected a decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, which decreased by $11.5 million to $481.8 million from $493.3 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease in NOW deposit accounts, which decreased by $2.8 million to $52.6 million from $55.4 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease in money market deposit accounts, which decreased by $2.3 million to $11.7 million from $14.0 million at December 31, 2024, and by a decrease in noninterest bearing demand accounts, which decreased by $2.0 million from $32.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $30.7 million at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, brokered deposits were $108.0 million or 17.2% of deposits and municipal deposits were $25.4 million or 4.1% of deposits. At June 30, 2025, uninsured deposits represented 9.1% of the Bank's total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $36.2 million, or 21.0%, due to paydown of existing borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $10.5 million, or 35.6%, to $40.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $29.5 million at December 31, 2024, while long-term borrowings decreased $46.7 million, or 32.8%, to $95.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $142.7 million at December 31, 2024. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $241.3 million of which $139.0 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders' equity increased $1.2 million to $138.4 million, primarily due to net income of $955,000. At June 30, 2025, the Company's ratio of average stockholders' equity-to-total assets was 14.96%, compared to 13.99% at December 31, 2024.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.



