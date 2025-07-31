Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
| BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited)
|As of
|As of
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,471,838
|$
|18,020,527
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|10,861,717
|34,211,681
|Cash and cash equivalents
|20,333,555
|52,232,208
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|144,602,468
|140,307,447
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,590,950 and $2,620,949, respectively
|693,211,303
|711,716,236
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,561,786
|4,727,302
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities
|7,204,900
|8,803,000
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,225,196
|4,232,563
|Core deposit intangibles
|129,255
|152,893
|Bank-owned life insurance
|31,329,401
|31,859,604
|Right of use asset
|10,506,417
|10,776,596
|Other assets
|5,730,379
|6,682,035
|Total Assets
|$
|921,834,660
|$
|971,489,884
|Liabilities and Equity
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|30,696,810
|$
|32,681,963
|Interest bearing deposits
|597,532,976
|609,506,079
|Total deposits
|628,229,786
|642,188,042
|FHLB advances-short term
|40,000,000
|29,500,000
|FHLB advances-long term
|95,944,439
|142,673,182
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|3,223,479
|2,809,205
|Lease liabilities
|10,579,107
|10,780,363
|Other liabilities
|5,418,148
|6,249,932
|Total liabilities
|783,394,959
|834,200,724
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,008,389 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 13,059,175 at December 31, 2024
|130,083
|130,592
|Additional paid-in capital
|55,260,550
|55,269,962
|Retained earnings
|90,961,990
|90,006,648
|Unearned ESOP shares (369,670 shares at June 30, 2025 and 382,933 shares at December 31, 2024)
|(4,369,992
|)
|(4,520,594
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,542,930
|)
|(3,597,448
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|138,439,701
|137,289,160
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|921,834,660
|$
|971,489,884
| BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|8,291,923
|$
|8,299,404
|$
|16,895,052
|$
|16,506,796
|Securities
|Taxable
|1,943,360
|1,846,717
|3,773,754
|3,363,060
|Tax-exempt
|2,894
|13,124
|5,789
|26,272
|Other interest-earning assets
|266,987
|314,964
|754,158
|639,268
|Total interest income
|10,505,164
|10,474,209
|21,428,753
|20,535,396
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|5,524,138
|6,253,895
|11,286,462
|12,223,776
|FHLB advances
|1,286,421
|1,476,600
|2,854,448
|2,916,669
|Total interest expense
|6,810,559
|7,730,495
|14,140,910
|15,140,445
|Net interest income
|3,694,605
|2,743,714
|7,287,843
|5,394,951
|(Recovery) provision for credit losses
|-
|35,000
|(80,000
|)
|70,000
|Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses
|3,694,605
|2,708,714
|7,367,843
|5,324,951
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|59,755
|49,203
|115,574
|107,790
|Gain on sale of loans
|8,768
|-
|37,830
|-
|Bank-owned life insurance
|228,392
|215,056
|990,623
|427,015
|Other
|34,795
|38,945
|77,055
|67,477
|Total non-interest income
|331,710
|303,204
|1,221,082
|602,282
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|2,059,942
|2,143,388
|4,140,141
|4,301,953
|Occupancy and equipment
|640,444
|366,908
|1,311,913
|738,025
|FDIC insurance assessment
|103,934
|106,716
|210,520
|207,313
|Data processing
|305,034
|318,520
|620,731
|622,125
|Advertising
|16,000
|115,100
|121,500
|225,200
|Director fees
|170,812
|151,549
|330,256
|307,249
|Professional fees
|372,364
|260,112
|571,094
|456,897
|Other
|185,972
|263,490
|408,017
|510,112
|Total non-interest expense
|3,854,502
|3,725,783
|7,714,172
|7,368,874
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|171,813
|(713,865
|)
|874,753
|(1,441,641
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(52,582
|)
|(281,386
|)
|(80,589
|)
|(568,182
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|224,395
|$
|(432,479
|)
|$
|955,342
|$
|(873,459
|)
|Earnings (loss) per Share - basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|12,635,990
|12,803,925
|12,642,744
|12,828,428
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|12,641,179
|12,803,925
|12,644,701
|12,828,428
| BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED RATIOS
(unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months
|At or for the Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Performance Ratios (1) :
|Return (loss) on average assets (2)
|0.02
|%
|(0.18
|)%
|0.10
|%
|(0.18
|)%
|Return (loss) on average equity (3)
|0.16
|%
|(1.32
|)%
|0.10
|%
|(1.32
|)%
|Interest rate spread (4)
|1.20
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.68
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|1.74
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.20
|%
|Efficiency ratio (6)
|95.73
|%
|122.28
|%
|90.66
|%
|122.87
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|116.49
|%
|114.12
|%
|115.24
|%
|114.56
|%
|Net loans to deposits
|110.34
|%
|109.02
|%
|110.34
|%
|109.02
|%
|Average equity to average assets (7)
|15.02
|%
|13.48
|%
|14.88
|%
|14.71
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|15.32
|%
|13.52
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans
|0.37
|%
|0.39
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans
|18.69
|%
|21.20
|%
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
|2.00
|%
|1.82
|%
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|1.50
|%
|1.33
|%
|(1
|)
|Certain performance ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 are annualized.
|(2
|)
|Represents net income (loss) divided by average total assets.
|(3
|)
|Represents net income (loss) divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(4
|)
|Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
|(5
|)
|Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
|(6
|)
|Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(7
|)
|Represents average stockholders' equity divided by average total assets.
LOANS
Loans are summarized as follows at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Real estate:
|Residential First Mortgage
|$
|458,212,962
|$
|472,747,542
|Commercial Real Estate
|125,349,129
|118,008,866
|Multi-Family Real Estate
|82,118,178
|74,152,418
|Construction
|25,766,387
|43,183,657
|Commercial and Industrial
|4,282,269
|6,163,747
|Consumer
|73,328
|80,955
|Total loans
|695,802,253
|714,337,185
|Allowance for credit losses
|(2,590,950
|)
|(2,620,949
|)
|Net loans
|$
|693,211,303
|$
|711,716,236
The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated:
|At June 30,
|At December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Average Rate
|Amount
|Percent
|Average Rate
|(unaudited)
|Noninterest bearing demand accounts
|$
|30,696,810
|4.89
|%
|-
|%
|$
|32,681,963
|5.09
|%
|-
|%
|NOW accounts
|52,611,377
|8.37
|%
|2.64
|55,378,051
|8.62
|%
|2.53
|Money market accounts
|11,677,716
|1.86
|%
|0.48
|13,996,460
|2.18
|%
|0.58
|Savings accounts
|51,419,664
|8.18
|%
|2.02
|46,851,793
|7.30
|%
|1.90
|Certificates of deposit
|481,824,219
|76.70
|%
|3.88
|493,279,775
|76.81
|%
|4.37
|Total
|$
|628,229,786
|100.00
|%
|3.37
|%
|$
|642,188,042
|100.00
|%
|3.42
|%
Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield/ Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield/ Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,976
|$
|106
|4.26
|%
|$
|8,644
|$
|127
|5.90
|%
|Loans
|697,792
|8,292
|4.77
|%
|710,058
|8,299
|4.70
|%
|Securities
|141,141
|1,946
|5.52
|%
|185,497
|1,860
|4.01
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|7,085
|161
|9.09
|%
|8,689
|188
|8.66
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|855,994
|10,505
|4.92
|%
|912,888
|10,474
|4.61
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|65,094
|58,933
|Total assets
|$
|921,088
|$
|971,821
|Liabilities and equity:
|NOW and money market accounts
|$
|73,261
|$
|447
|2.44
|%
|$
|67,687
|$
|329
|1.96
|%
|Savings accounts
|48,751
|249
|2.05
|%
|44,093
|205
|1.87
|%
|Certificates of deposit (1)
|482,516
|4,828
|4.01
|%
|517,882
|5,720
|4.44
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|604,528
|5,524
|3.67
|%
|629,662
|6,254
|3.99
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1)
|130,277
|1,286
|3.96
|%
|170,295
|1,476
|3.49
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|734,805
|6,810
|3.72
|%
|799,957
|7,730
|3.89
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|32,076
|39,162
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|15,894
|1,654
|Total liabilities
|782,775
|840,773
|Total equity
|138,313
|131,048
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|921,088
|$
|971,821
|Net interest income
|$
|3,695
|$
|2,744
|Interest rate spread (2)
|1.20
|%
|0.72
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|1.74
|%
|1.21
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|116.49
|%
|114.12
|%
|1.
|Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $186,000 and $461,000, respectively.
|2.
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|3.
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield/ Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield/ Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,270
|$
|371
|5.58
|%
|$
|8,505
|$
|276
|6.50
|%
|Loans
|701,423
|16,894
|4.82
|%
|711,744
|16,507
|4.64
|%
|Securities
|143,199
|3,779
|5.28
|%
|176,081
|3,389
|3.85
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|7,692
|384
|9.97
|%
|8,395
|363
|8.65
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|865,584
|21,428
|4.95
|%
|904,725
|20,535
|4.54
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|61,323
|59,313
|Total assets
|$
|926,907
|$
|964,038
|Liabilities and equity:
|NOW and money market accounts
|$
|76,313
|$
|904
|2.39
|%
|$
|68,569
|$
|664
|1.95
|%
|Savings accounts
|47,299
|475
|2.02
|%
|43,720
|403
|1.85
|%
|Certificates of deposit (1)
|483,380
|9,907
|4.13
|%
|517,189
|11,157
|4.34
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|606,992
|11,286
|3.75
|%
|629,478
|12,224
|3.91
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1)
|144,120
|2,854
|3.99
|%
|160,282
|2,916
|3.66
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|751,112
|14,140
|3.80
|%
|789,760
|15,140
|3.86
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|32,425
|38,425
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|5,420
|2,763
|Total liabilities
|788,957
|830,948
|Total equity
|137,950
|133,090
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|926,907
|$
|964,038
|Net interest income
|$
|7,288
|$
|5,395
|Interest rate spread (2)
|1.15
|%
|0.68
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|1.70
|%
|1.20
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|115.24
|%
|114.56
|%
|1.
|Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $363,000 and $749,000, respectively.
|2.
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|3.
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Rate/Volume Analysis
The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Compared to
|Compared to
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|Volume
|Rate
|Net
|Volume
|Rate
|Net
|(In thousands)
|Interest income:
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|94
|$
|(114
|)
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|201
|$
|(106
|)
|$
|95
|Loans receivable
|(534
|)
|526
|(7
|)
|(592
|)
|979
|387
|Securities
|(2,142
|)
|2,228
|86
|(1,554
|)
|1,944
|390
|Other interest earning assets
|(80
|)
|53
|(27
|)
|(71
|)
|92
|21
|Total interest-earning assets
|(2,662
|)
|2,693
|31
|(2,017
|)
|2,910
|893
|Interest expense:
|NOW and money market accounts
|29
|89
|118
|79
|161
|240
|Savings accounts
|23
|21
|44
|34
|38
|72
|Certificates of deposit
|(368
|)
|(524
|)
|(892
|)
|(718
|)
|(532
|)
|(1,250
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(1,138
|)
|948
|(190
|)
|(591
|)
|529
|(62
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(1,454
|)
|534
|(920
|)
|(1,197
|)
|197
|(1,000
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in net interest income
|$
|(1,208
|)
|$
|2,159
|$
|951
|$
|(820
|)
|$
|2,713
|$
|1,893
