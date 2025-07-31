Cynomi Launches ELEVATE Partner Program To Accelerate MSP And MSSP Growth With Scalable Cybersecurity Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 100% channel-focused Cynomi offers this new program to empower partners with resources, training, and revenue opportunities to deliver AI-powered vCISO services

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi , the AI-powered vCISO platform provider trusted by leading MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the launch of ELEVATE, a new partner program purpose-built to drive growth, scalability, and success in the delivery of cybersecurity, compliance, and vCISO services.

Based on momentum generated from its recent $37M Series B funding round, Cynomi is doubling down on its commitment to empowering partners. The ELEVATE Partner Program is designed to unlock predictable and recurring revenue streams and help service providers deliver maximum value to customers with minimal overhead, no installation, no setup, just immediate time to value.

ELEVATE is built around a tiered structure and offers enriched support, training, tools, and co-marketing opportunities to help partners grow faster and more efficiently. As partners progress through the program tiers, they gain access to increasingly valuable resources and benefits that reward performance as they grow.

Partner-Only Approach – Cynomi exclusively sells through partners, enabling them to expand market reach without channel conflict.

Fast Time-to-Value – Cynomi not only deploys immediately, its new partner program is designed to quickly ramp up partners, allowing them to deliver instant value, regardless of team size.

Comprehensive Partner Enablement – From training to tools, marketing, and technical resources, ELEVATE empowers partners to drive growth from day one. Revenue Growth – Identify new revenue streams through prospecting, assessments and revealing upsell opportunities, while increasing customer lifetime value through solution mapping and expansion.

“With our recent Series B investment, we are uniquely positioned to invest even more in the success of our partners,” said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi.“ELEVATE is more than just a partner program, it's a growth engine that enables our partners to scale their cybersecurity offerings, differentiate their services, and unlock new value streams with speed and confidence. Our partners already report exceptional margins. Leveraging the tools available in the new program, will boost their profitability even further. This is just the beginning of what we're building to support our growing partner ecosystem.”

Cynomi continues to see strong momentum across the service provider landscape, with over 300 partners and a rapidly expanding global network of MSPs, MSSPs, consultancies, telcos, and integrators relying on its AI-powered platform to automate cybersecurity and compliance tasks, reduce manual work by up to 70%, and improve productivity cost-effectively.

About Cynomi

Cynomi offers a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs, designed to scale cybersecurity and compliance services while improving clients' security posture. Acting as a CISO Copilot, the AI-powered platform standardizes processes and provides step by step guidance, making it easier to manage cybersecurity for more clients while boosting productivity and improving service quality. Automating processes like risk assessment and management, compliance readiness, remediation planning and reporting, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70% to accelerate cybersecurity and compliance journeys.

Founded in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, Cynomi is trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies worldwide. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company operates globally with offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA.

