Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: 'It's A Really Great Mood In The Camp,' Reveals Devdutt Padikkal Ahead Of Season 4

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction 2025 saw Indian left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal acquired by the Hubli Tigers, emerging as the most expensive player with a bid of Rs 13.20 lakh. The star acquisition underscores the Tigers' ambitious campaign for the upcoming season, scheduled from August 11 to 27 at Bengaluru's iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Padikkal was a vital performer last season, representing the Gulbarga Mystics, where he amassed 253 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 140.55, including two fifties and helping his side reach the semifinals. Hubli Tigers, last season's runners-up, have bolstered their squad by also acquiring explosive batters like Abhinav Manohar, aiming to clinch the title this year.

“Obviously, I am really excited for the season. Hubli Tigers is a very nice franchise to be a part of. I have heard a lot about them, and I am obviously happy with how the squad is. We are pretty well-balanced, so I am looking forward to the season. It's a really great mood in the camp. Especially, in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, you play with a lot of these guys throughout the year anyway. So, it's good to meet a few of them, some of whom I have played with before as well. It's been really great so far, and I am really happy with the squad,” Paddikal revealed.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season 4 auction witnessed all six teams, defending champions Mysore Warriors, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Lions, and Mangaluru Dragons, assemble formidable and well-balanced squads on paper. The Hubli Tigers made big moves in the auction, securing the experienced Mohammed Taha and Abhinav Manohar to build a solid core, and added youngsters like Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp SS, Samarth Nagaraj, Rakshith S, Nithin Shanthaveri Nagaraja, and Yash Raj Punja to form a well-rounded team.

“The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 has always been a great platform for everyone in Karnataka to showcase their talents. This year will be no different, to be honest. I am sure there will be a few very exciting players that will come up from this tournament, and I am eager to see how they perform,” he added.

Padikkal is among India's brightest young cricketers, making his international debut for India in July 2021 and played his maiden Test match in Australia, scoring a half-century in his debut innings. He will now make his debut for the Hubli Tigers in their first match of the season against Shivamogga Lions, on August 12.

“Every game is important, and I will continue to look to improve. At the end of the day, we want to win the tournament, and that's pretty much the same goal,” he signed off.