World-Leading Educators To Convene In Shanghai, Focusing On Talent Cultivation

The Worldwide Educators Conference 2025 (WWEC 2025) is set to take place on August 20 at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. The conference, a premier annual event in China's education sector since 2013, will bring together thousands of global educators, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore pathways toward a thriving and evolving education landscape in China and beyond.







Themed“Cultivating Talent for Building a Leading Country in Education”, this year's conference will highlight the pivotal role of education in nurturing individual growth, boosting regional economies, and better serving national strategies, aiming to speed up the journey of building China into a leading country in education by 2035.

The three-day event will feature up to 20 forums covering a wide array of topics, including basic education, well-rounded education, vocational education, the integration of artificial intelligence and education,and the sustainable development of private education. Spotlight sessions will include forums on whole-person education, vocational education in the Yangtze River Delta, international education cooperation,the use of technology in education, and more.

The WWEC 2025 will put a significant focus on the professional growth and evolution of educators. Through a series of workshops, panel discussions, and specialized forums, the conference aims to set up a platform for teachers, principals, and education entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and enhance their skills.

“We should learn from our peers, innovate through cross-disciplinary collaboration, and grow through public service,”said Song Hui, vice president of the Shanghai Association for Non-Government Education, at a news conference on July 21. He added that the WWEC 2025 will incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as the metaverse and AI to provide educators with new tools and perspectives.

In a ceaseless commitment to social responsibility, the WWEC 2025 will host a series of charitable events, including a forum on education philanthropy, an incubation program for public welfare projects, a resource expansion initiative for underserved communities, and a rural education revitalization campaign.

The WWEC 2025 is jointly organized by the WWEC Organizing Committee and Chinese Voice Think Tank, and operates under the guidance of the Shanghai Modern Service Industry Federation, the China Association for Non-Government Education, the Shanghai Association for Non-Government Education, and the Yangtze River Delta Education Development Research Institute.

The WWEC 2025 will be held concurrently with the Global Life & Education Expo (GLEE), creating a unique experience of life-integrated education.