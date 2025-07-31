WINK Streaming Announces Graceful End Of Life Timeline For WINK Encoder And WINK Wall

MENAFN - GetNews)



Wink LogoWINK Streaming announces the End of Life timeline for WINK Encoder and WINK Wall with 7 years of free security updates

MIAMI, FL - WINK Streaming today announced the End of Life timeline for WINK Encoder and WINK Wall products, with an unprecedented commitment to provide free security updates through December 31, 2031. This announcement reflects the company's evolution toward cloud-native solutions while maintaining extraordinary support for existing customers.

Key Dates:

. October 31, 2026: End of Life - Final feature updates and bug fixes

. December 31, 2031: End of Security Support - Conclusion of security patch availability

. 7 Years: Industry-leading duration of free security updates for all customers

A Celebration of Success

After 16 years of powering video infrastructure for thousands of organizations worldwide, WINK Encoder has been a cornerstone of professional video delivery. WINK Wall has similarly transformed command centers and control rooms across government agencies, transportation departments, and enterprises.

"This isn't goodbye – it's an evolution," said David Brown, Director of Marketing at WINK Streaming. "We're incredibly proud of what these products have achieved and even more excited about guiding our customers to our next-generation cloud solutions that offer enhanced capabilities, easier management, and lower total cost of ownership."

Unmatched Customer Commitment

WINK Streaming's promise of 7 years of free security updates sets a new industry standard for product support. All existing customers will continue to receive:

. Full feature support and bug fixes through October 31, 2026

. Critical security patches through December 31, 2031

. Dedicated migration assistance to modern WINK solutions

Looking Forward Together

"We want to thank every customer who has trusted WINK Encoder and WINK Wall over the years," Brown continued. "Your feedback and partnership have shaped these products into industry standards. Now, we're excited to bring you along on the next chapter with solutions that are more powerful, more flexible, and easier to deploy than ever before."

Customer Support

WINK Streaming has established a dedicated transition team to assist customers with migration planning. Organizations can contact their account representatives or visit wink/contact-us to discuss migration options and take advantage of special transition offers.

About WINK Streaming

WINK Streaming provides enterprise-grade video distribution solutions for government agencies, educational institutions, and large enterprises. With a focus on security, reliability, and innovation, WINK Streaming enables organizations to maximize their video infrastructure investments while embracing cloud-native technologies.