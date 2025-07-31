Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Nubiyota, Adiso Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Prometheus Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Ulcerative Colitis pipeline constitutes 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Ulcerative Colitis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Ulcerative Colitis Market.

The Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Ulcerative Colitis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Ulcerative Colitis companies working in the treatment market are NuBiyota, Adiso Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Prometheus Biosciences, OSE Immunotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Morphic Therapeutic, AbbVie, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Amgen, Landos Biopharma Inc., Mesoblast, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abivax S.A., Oppilan Pharma Ltd, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., Sanofi, Galapagos NV, Celgene, and others , are developing therapies for the Ulcerative Colitis treatment



Emerging Ulcerative Colitis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- MET-2, BT051, NX-13, PRA023, OSE-127, Brazikumab, MORF-057, Risankizumab, Cobitolimod, Etrasimod, PL8177, Mirikizumab, Guselkumab, Efavaleukin alfa, NX-13, Remestemcel-L, Ozanimod, ABX464, VTX002, AJM300, PRA023 IV, SAR443122, GLPG3970, Ozanimod, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Ulcerative Colitis market in the coming years.

In July 2025, Abivax SA has reported favorable topline results from its Phase 3 induction trials, ABTECT-1 (Study 105) and ABTECT-2 (Study 106), assessing obefazimod (ABX464) in adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) over an 8-week treatment period.

In February 2025, Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) fully subcutaneous formulation of Tremfya (guselkumab) has delivered a second positive outcome in ulcerative colitis (UC), with 27.6% of participants achieving clinical remission in a Phase III trial. The randomized, double-blind Phase III Astro trial (NCT05528510) evaluated the subcutaneous injectable form of Tremfya for both induction and maintenance treatment in 418 adults with moderate to severe UC, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), who had previously shown an inadequate response to standard therapies.

In February 2025, Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company focused on enhancing gastrointestinal care in collaboration with physicians, is set to present five abstracts at the European Crohn's & Colitis Organization (ECCO) meeting in Berlin, Germany, from February 19–22, 2025. The presentations will highlight the exceptional performance of the company's AI-enabled Endoscopic Score (AI-ES) and its extended version (AI-ESe) in delivering standardized, reproducible assessments of disease severity and treatment response in ulcerative colitis (UC). These findings were developed in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company and leading academic experts. In February 2025, Teva and Sanofi have released new findings from the Phase IIb RELIEVE UCCD trial assessing duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189), a human IgG1-λ2 monoclonal antibody that targets TL1A, for treating moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). The updated data were presented at the 20th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) held in Berlin, Germany.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the colon and rectum. It is believed to be caused by an abnormal immune response in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues in the gastrointestinal tract.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PRA023: Prometheus Biosciences

OSE-127: OSE Immunotherapeutics

Brazikumab: AstraZeneca

MORF-057: Morphic Therapeutic

Risankizumab: AbbVie

Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals

Etrasimod: Pfizer

PL8177: Palatin Technologies, Inc

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Guselkumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Efavaleukin alfa: Amgen

NX-13: Landos Biopharma Inc.

Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast, Inc.

Ozanimod: Bristol-Myers Squibb

ABX464: Abivax S.A.

VTX002 : Oppilan Pharma Ltd

AJM300: EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

PRA023 IV: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

SAR443122: Sanofi

GLPG3970: Galapagos NV Ozanimod: Celgene

Ulcerative Colitis Route of Administration

Ulcerative Colitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Ulcerative Colitis Molecule Type

Ulcerative Colitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Ulcerative Colitis Assessment by Product Type

Ulcerative Colitis By Stage and Product Type

Ulcerative Colitis Assessment by Route of Administration

Ulcerative Colitis By Stage and Route of Administration

Ulcerative Colitis Assessment by Molecule Type Ulcerative Colitis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Ulcerative Colitis Report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Ulcerative Colitis product details are provided in the report. Download the Ulcerative Colitis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Ulcerative Colitis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Ulcerative Colitis are - Merck & Co., Inc.,, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan, Inc.), Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Analysis:

The Ulcerative Colitis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Ulcerative Colitis Treatment.

Ulcerative Colitis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Ulcerative Colitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Ulcerative Colitis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Ulcerative Colitis drugs and therapies

Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing awareness and R&D investment, emergence of large number of novel pipeline molecules with great market potential are some of the important factors that are fueling the Ulcerative Colitis Market.

Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side effects associated with the treatment, high cost treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Ulcerative Colitis Market growth.

Scope of Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Ulcerative Colitis Companies: NuBiyota, Adiso Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Prometheus Biosciences, OSE Immunotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Morphic Therapeutic, AbbVie, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Amgen, Landos Biopharma Inc., Mesoblast, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abivax S.A., Oppilan Pharma Ltd, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., Sanofi, Galapagos NV, Celgene, and others

Key Ulcerative Colitis Therapies: MET-2, BT051, NX-13, PRA023, OSE-127, Brazikumab, MORF-057, Risankizumab, Cobitolimod, Etrasimod, PL8177, Mirikizumab, Guselkumab, Efavaleukin alfa, NX-13, Remestemcel-L, Ozanimod, ABX464, VTX002, AJM300, PRA023 IV, SAR443122, GLPG3970, Ozanimod, and others

Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment: Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and Ulcerative Colitis emerging therapies Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis market drivers and Ulcerative Colitis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Ulcerative Colitis Report Introduction

2. Ulcerative Colitis Executive Summary

3. Ulcerative Colitis Overview

4. Ulcerative Colitis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Ulcerative Colitis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Ulcerative Colitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Ulcerative Colitis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Ulcerative Colitis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Ulcerative Colitis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Ulcerative Colitis Key Companies

14. Ulcerative Colitis Key Products

15. Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs

16 . Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Ulcerative Colitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Ulcerative Colitis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.