MEDI-K White Solution Gentle Brightening For Delicate Areas
As more consumers express concern over discoloration in delicate body areas, Korean body care brand MEDI-K is drawing attention with the launch of White Solution, a targeted product designed to gently improve uneven skin tone.
White Solution is formulated specifically for commonly darkened areas such as the bikini line (Y-zone), elbows, knees, and underarms. Unlike harsh whitening agents, this low-irritation brightening cream gradually helps improve skin tone with consistent use, without the need for exfoliation or strong chemicals. It is KFDA-certified as a functional brightening cosmetic, offering both safety and efficacy.
What sets the product apart is its dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic formula, making it safe even for sensitive zones. Its non-sticky, quick-absorbing texture ensures comfort during hot and humid weather, and it is free from artificial fragrance and colorants, emphasizing clean, skin-friendly care.
A spokesperson from MEDI-K stated,“Rather than focusing on instant results, White Solution aims to support long-term improvement of pigmentation issues in sensitive body areas. As demand for personal area skincare grows, we are committed to developing safe and effective solutions tailored to these needs.”
The product has gained traction in Korea's pharmacy distribution channels and is rapidly increasing in popularity through word-of-mouth. The company is also exploring potential expansion into international markets.
