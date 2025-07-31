Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Inc. Secures Bafin Approval, Marking Major Milestone In European Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Inc., a portfolio company of Raven Resources Corp., is thrilled to announce that it has received formal approval from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to publish its Securities Information Sheet under ISIN US3999172022. This authorization represents a significant regulatory milestone, reinforcing Grove's strategic advancement in the capital markets and its growing presence in Europe.

The BaFin approval underscores Grove's commitment to meeting the rigorous transparency and disclosure standards set by one of Europe's most respected financial regulators. As part of its ongoing issuer obligations under the German Securities Prospectus Act (WpPG), Grove will:



Provide public, unrestricted access to its Securities Information Sheet throughout the offer period.

Promptly update the document to reflect any material changes or new circumstances. Fully comply with all advertising and disclosure regulations.



“We are proud to achieve this critical milestone, which validates our dedication to regulatory excellence and positions us for continued growth in the European market,” said Steve Kelly, President of Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Inc.“This approval is a testament to our team's hard work and the expert guidance of our legal and advisory partners.”

Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp., added,“This BaFin approval marks a pivotal step in Grove's journey to expand its footprint in Europe. It reflects our shared commitment to disciplined growth and transparency, and we are excited to support Grove in unlocking new opportunities in the global capital markets.”

Grove extends its gratitude to its esteemed legal and advisory teams, including Hess Legal, Kane Russell Coleman Logan (KRCL), McDermott Will & Emery, Black Manta Capital, and Van Sterling Capital, for their invaluable support throughout the BaFin approval process.

With this milestone, Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Inc. is poised to accelerate its growth strategy, leveraging its expertise in the lighting and infrastructure sectors to drive value for stakeholders and expand its footprint across Europe.