Sover Launches World's First Fully Sovereign Communication Platform For Governments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

User-friendly interface for convenient teams and departments chats, channels, calls and video meeting

SoverTube - secured video hosting service inside the collaboration app

Continue Reading

In a world where backdoors, surveillance orders, and third-party control have become the norm, Sover introduces an alternative: total ownership of every layer of communications. It's more than just a messenger. It's a platform for secure messaging and audio calls, video conferences, corporate telephony integration, and file sharing. Without a chance for intermediaries , leaks , compromises , misclicking&misforwarding .

It has support of AI-agents integration and chatbots, while BackOffice service lets entrusted administration smooth management over the existing user base, including centralized onboarding with Active Directory support or deactivation of those who are leaving the organization for data access limitation.

A particularly outstanding feature is the built-in video hosting accessible only to authorized employees. With SoverTube, users can share video reports, instructions, and create their own media libraries. Unlike public services, all content is hosted on the organization's own servers rather than dispersed across unknown hosting locations worldwide. This especially important for sensitive data, which may be of interest not only to malicious actors but also to foreign intelligence agencies .

The End of Dependence on Foreign Infrastructure

From embassies and intelligence agencies to central banks and Fortune 500 boards, critical decisions are still being made using platforms controlled by outside entities. All of these entities often run on servers and legal jurisdictions outside user control.

With Sover, governments no longer need to rely on foreign infrastructure for their most sensitive communications. Corporations can finally eliminate third-party exposure in high-stakes internal discussions. What once required trust in foreign code and companies can now be deployed, owned, and governed internally.

Key features :



Self-Hosted

Deployed entirely on infrastructure user control - cloud or on-premise.

Zero Metadata Leakage

Built for zero-trust environments where even metadata is a threat vector.

Secure Everything

Voice. Video. Chat. Documents. All communications are encrypted end-to-end, by default, and cannot be accessed-not even by Sover. Compliant by Design

Exceeds global data protection regulations.

Our evaluations revealed important architectural differences between Sover and 'free' messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp: Sover is self-hosted and may use different types of end-to-end encryption, including some considered quantum-resistant by NIST.

While determined actors use many vectors to target desired information, we can attest that Sover is one of the most defensible, future-proof platforms available for governments and enterprises seeking full control and privacy over their digital communications.

David Bain , Executive Director of the non-profit Technology Integrity Council in Washington, D.C.

Global Rollout Begins

Sover is now available for immediate deployment across the world. Partnerships are already underway with national governments, state-owned enterprises, and international organizations seeking digital independence and full-stack security. Platform designed for all popular platforms including Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Web.

Watch YouTube Video

Contacts :

[email protected]



+1727-258-1609 - Daniel Eborall, Global BD

SOURCE Sover

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED