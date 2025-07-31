Southern Defense Forces Deny Reports Of Kamianske Capture

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a statement by the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The situation in this area remains extremely difficult and dynamic. There are Ukrainian positions with soldiers on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village. In particular, combat clashes are currently ongoing at several of them,” the statement said.

The Southern Defense Forces noted that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to heroically hold their defenses on this section of the front, inflicting significant losses on the enemy and restraining its advance, and called on citizens to trust only official sources of information.

“The dynamics of combat operations require caution in wording and verification of facts so as not to spread panic and play into the hands of enemy propaganda, which seeks to break our spirit,” the military emphasized.

During the briefing, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, also refuted information about the capture of the village of Kamianske.

"Early this morning, a meeting was held with the commander and the military leadership of the Zaporizhzhia direction. Today, it cannot be said that it is occupied. This is definitely not true. Is the enemy carrying out assault operations? Yes, it is. But thanks to our Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are holding the defense, it is definitely not easy for the enemy to advance in the Zaporizhzhia direction," he said.

Fedorov recalled that this week, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Zaporizhzhia region.

“He is personally monitoring the situation. Personnel decisions have been made, and a decision has been made to bring in additional military units to carry out tasks in our direction,” he said.

Russian drone attacks woman inregion

Earlier, the analytical project DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied v and were also advancing in the Donetsk direction.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Russian troops have increased the use of air weapons in the Orikhiv direction, particularly towards the settlements of Plavni, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk.

Photo: Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine