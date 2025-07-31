Three Medical Facilities Damaged In Kyiv By Russian Attack, Says HM Liashko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, according to Ukrinform.

“Among the damaged facilities are three medical institutions. Windows were broken and facades were damaged. Fortunately, patients and medical workers were not harmed,” Liashko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles on the night of July 31 .

Currently, there are 124 known casualties and 8 fatalities due to the Russian combined attack.

Photo: Viktor Liashko's Facebook page