Three Medical Facilities Damaged In Kyiv By Russian Attack, Says HM Liashko
“Among the damaged facilities are three medical institutions. Windows were broken and facades were damaged. Fortunately, patients and medical workers were not harmed,” Liashko said.
Read also: SES aviation deployed in Kyiv to manage aftermath of Russian strikes
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles on the night of July 31 .
Currently, there are 124 known casualties and 8 fatalities due to the Russian combined attack.
Photo: Viktor Liashko's Facebook page
