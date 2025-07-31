CBA Amends Rules On Asset Classification And Loan Loss Provisions
The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made amendments to the“Regulation on Classification of Assets and Establishment of Special Reserves for Possible Losses,” originally approved on July 22, 2022.
Azernews reports that the new decision was signed by the Governor of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov.
Under the updated rules, when calculating a borrower's loss, interest, tax, and depreciation expenses will no longer be taken into account. In other words, a borrower will be considered to be operating at a loss if its profit before interest, taxes, and depreciation is less than the total interest expenses or negative.
Additionally, securities issued by multilateral development banks with the same credit rating as those issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan are now classified as high-quality securities.
The Central Bank's Legal Department has been instructed to submit the decision to the Ministry of Justice within three days for inclusion in the State Registry of Legal Acts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment