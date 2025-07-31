MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Amman, Jordan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - In a major announcement for Jordan's tourism sector, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Annab, and CEO of the Global Marathon Des Sables (MDS), Cyrilie Gauthier, held a press conference in Amman to officially launch the fifth international edition of the Marathon des Sables, scheduled to take place in Wadi Rum from November 1 to 8, 2025.







Marathon Des Sables confirms Jordan as the 2025 venue for the fifth year in a row

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The desert ultramarathon, organized by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and Experience Jordan Adventures, is one of the world's most challenging endurance races, that brings together about 650 runners from across the European Union and beyond. The growth of this global event in Jordan has been a testament to the country's ideal setting and this year the event is expected to be the largest ever.

Minister Annab said, "Hosting the Marathon des Sables in Jordan for the fifth year in a row firmly cements our country's position as a premium adventure travel destination. Over the past decade, Jordan has made significant strides in shaping its adventure tourism landscape, investing in trails, infrastructure, and authentic experiences that connect visitors with our nature, culture, and heritage. From the world-renowned Jordan Trail, which spans more than 650 kilometers through diverse terrains and communities, to this iconic race set against the magnificent backdrop of Wadi Rum, Jordan continues to spotlight the richness and variety of its outdoor offerings."

Minister Annab concluded by extending her "gratitude to the organizers of the Marathon des Sables, and to all the extraordinary runners joining us from around the world. We look forward to welcoming them this November and wish each participant the very best of luck on this extraordinary journey."

The CEO of MDS stated, "MDS Jordan has become the crown jewel of our global series. Its extraordinary landscapes, unmatched hospitality, and the emotional connection it creates with runners from around the world have set a new benchmark for what adventure racing can be. But this is only the beginning. We believe this is the right country to grow, innovate, and build a long-term vision where sport, culture, and tourism intersect in a powerful way. Jordan has all the ingredients to become a global hub for our endurance events, and we are proud to be part of that journey."

Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, Dr. Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, stated: "We at the Jordan Tourism Board are proud to support world-class events like the Marathon des Sables. This event not only highlights Jordan's stunning landscapes, but also reflects our ongoing efforts to position the Kingdom as a leading destination for adventure tourism. Through such events, we welcome responsible travelers who are seeking authentic connections with nature, culture, and history. Events like this help visitors discover the true spirit of Jordan and the richness that makes our country truly unique."

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of Experience Jordan Adventures, Ayman Abd-AlKareem, said, "As the official local partner, Experience Jordan Adventures is proud to continue hosting this iconic race, which brings together hundreds of international runners in a celebration of endurance, connection, and discovery." He stressed the team's commitment to sustainability and community partnership in Wadi Rum, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support of the Ministry of Tourism, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), and the Jordan Tourism Board in strengthening Jordan's position as a leading adventure travel destination.

As a host of the Marathon des Sables, Jordan marks a milestone in its emergence as a leading destination for international sporting and adventure tourism. More than just a race, it offers a transformative experience that blends endurance, culture, and exploration against the breathtaking backdrop of Wadi Rum's desert landscapes. As global interest in adventure travel continues to rise, MDS Jordan positions the country at the forefront of this growing sector, attracting high-value international visitors and supporting the national tourism strategy by showcasing Jordan's natural beauty, heritage, and hospitality on the world stage.



