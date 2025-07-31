403
Amb. Mukai: Kuwaiti Participation In Tokyo Conf. On African Development Important
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti participation in the upcoming Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) is important, and falls within the framework of strengthening bilateral development cooperation, Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait Mukai Kenichiro said on Thursday.
The TICAD 9 will be held in Yokohama, Japan, from August 20 to 22, 2025, under the theme "Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa." In a press release by the Japanese Embassy, Ambassador Mukai affirmed that the collaboration between Japan and Kuwait was especially important in the context of TICAD 9, expressing a warm welcome to the upcoming participation of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in the conference.
He added, "On the occasion of the successful visit of His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Japan, in May 2025, (a) Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on international cooperation between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) was signed to strengthen cooperation in the field of development." He said that the Kuwaiti participation in the conference represents "the first meeting focused on development since the signing of the MoC between our nations, which is essential for sharing visions and finding the next step for further practical collaboration." The ambassador affirmed that the areas of cooperation "will include exchanging information and best practices, conducting consultations, and jointly identifying potential projects, and so on." "The MoC also provides a foundation for various activities and collaborations, such as jointly aiding third countries in the region including Africa and delivering capacity-building workshops in Japan," he stated.
"Furthermore, the participation of KFAED, which has extensive knowledge and experience in the development sector in Africa and other regions, will further enhance the influence and importance of TICAD 9 in bringing resilient and sustainable growth to Africa." He asserted, "Japan will continue to further deepen the partnership with Kuwait and relevant stakeholders and undertake efforts for a sustainable future in Africa and the world." He added, "With the renewed partnership between JICA and KFAED, we envision that this cooperation will contribute meaningfully to addressing economic, social and environmental challenges and realizing a sustainable development in the African continent to strengthen the partnership between the two countries." TICAD is a long-standing international conference and platform led by the Japanese government since 1993.
It is focused on promoting Africa-led sustainable development under the two principles, African ownership and international partnership, in the priority areas of human capital development, human security, private sector-led growth, and quality infrastructure. TICAD provides an opportunity for a wide range of stakeholders, including African countries and development partners such as regional and international organizations, donor countries, the private sector, academia and civil society organizations, to discuss how to respond to regional and international complex challenges.
TICAD plays a vital role in uniting various nations and organizations for promoting development in Africa, with Japan playing a central role in hosting the forum.
Simultaneously, Japan has been actively developing cooperative relationships with key international partners, notably the pivotal partnership with Kuwait, to amplify the impact of cooperation in Africa. (end) gta
