NYAGS Opposes Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani's Proposal For Government-Run Grocery Stores

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Association of Grocery Stores (NYAGS), a coalition representing the cornerstone of New York City's grocery landscape, vehemently opposes mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's proposal to open government-owned and operated grocery stores across the city. This initiative threatens the livelihoods of countless mom-and-pop grocery stores and jeopardizes the vital food distribution network that New Yorkers rely upon daily.

David Schwartz, Esq., Director of NYAGS, expressed grave concerns about the potential impact of such a policy. "The proposal to establish government-run grocery stores undermines the very fabric of our community's food access," Schwartz said. "New York City's grocery stores have long operated on razor-thin margins, contending with some of the highest operational costs in the country, including exorbitant taxes, rent, and congestion pricing. Despite these challenges, local grocers have consistently risen to the occasion, keeping their doors open during crises like COVID-19 to ensure New Yorkers never went without food."

NYAGS is dedicated to supporting the survival of small, family-owned grocery businesses that have served New York neighborhoods for generations. These stores are more than just places to buy food; they are essential community hubs. They are facing unprecedented challenges, not only from proposed government interference but also from illegal market activities, such as untaxed street vendors and the sale of contraband tobacco products, which further threaten their viability.

NYAGS believes that government intervention in the grocery sector could lead to inefficiencies and disruptions in food supply, as history has shown that government entities often lack the expertise and agility to manage retail operations effectively. "The unique challenges of running grocery stores in New York City require experienced hands and local knowledge, which our member stores provide," Schwartz added.

The New York Association of Grocery Stores calls on city leaders to recognize and support the indispensable role of local grocers. Rather than undermining these establishments, NYAGS urges policymakers to work collaboratively with the private sector to address the systemic issues facing the grocery industry, paving the way for a sustainable and thriving retail environment.

NYAGS remains committed to advocating for the rights and prosperity of local grocery stores and the communities they serve, ensuring that all New Yorkers continue to have access to high-quality, reliable food sources.

About NYAGS

The New York Association of Grocery Stores (NYAGS) is a coalition of local New York City grocers, convenience stores and bodegas dedicated to preserving and promoting the interests of small grocery businesses. Through advocacy and unity, NYAGS seeks to protect the livelihoods of its members and ensure the continued availability of diverse and accessible food options throughout New York City.

