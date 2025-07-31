Sixfour3 To Open New Franchise In Jacksonville, Florida -- Led By Local Family With Deep Roots

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Softball has always been a big part of our family," said Lonnie Isaac. "Now that our granddaughters are playing, it's even more special to bring SixFour3 home to Jacksonville. We want to give local girls the best possible place to develop their game and their confidence."

The new owners are currently exploring sites in the Baymeadows area and hope to finalize a location soon. Once open, SixFour3 Jacksonville will deliver an elite training experience that reflects the national standard the brand is known for - tailored specifically for female athletes.

The facility will offer anytime access , with flexible memberships and a secure, 24/7 environment that ensures athletes can train when it fits their schedule. With specialized coaching available through both one-on-one instruction and dynamic group sessions, players will benefit from expert guidance and individualized development at every level. Athletes will also have access to a dedicated fitness program built for female performance and progression, to ensure optimal performance and injury prevention.

At the heart of the SixFour3 model is a commitment to creating an incredibly comfortable and safe space for girls to train, grow, and thrive - with a modern, clean design and an empowering environment that sets the tone from the moment they walk in.

From first-time players to college-bound prospects, SixFour3 Jacksonville will be a year-round home for softball athletes who want more than just reps - they want results, support, and a training experience built just for them.

"Lonnie, LaMar, and Sharon represent exactly what SixFour3 is all about - family, community, and the passion to help the next generation succeed," said Matthew Cooke, CEO at SixFour3. "Their roots in Jacksonville and their love for the game make them the perfect team to lead this expansion."

Founded on the belief that young female athletes deserve the best resources and opportunities, SixFour3 combines top-tier equipment, experienced coaches, and a supportive atmosphere that keeps players coming back season after season.

Stay tuned for more updates as SixFour3 Jacksonville gets ready to serve softball families across Northeast Florida. For more information about SixFour3 and franchise opportunities, visit sixfour3franchising .

About SixFour3

SixFour3 is a premier provider of girls fastpitch training and development facilities. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the girls fastpitch industry by offering cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive training programs. SixFour3's mission is to empower young female athletes and foster a love for the game, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to reach their full potential both on and off the field.

