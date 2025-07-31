Core Solutions Unveils AI-Powered EHR Platform For Clinical Support In Behavioral Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With Cx360 Intelligence, clinicians work smarter, not harder. The platform reduces documentation burden, sharpens decisions, and turns complex data into meaningful action across clients, programs, and care teams. AI-generated summaries instantly surface key details -including symptoms, history, risk factors, and progress - offering a clear view of client needs without digging through charts. Providers can also ask questions, and Cx360 Intelligence responds conversationally, surfacing the right insights in seconds.

Dynamic treatment plans are built from transcripts and chart data, with evolving goals, interventions, and real-time progress tracking. At a broader level, advanced analytics and reporting support more confident, data-informed decisions. The result: faster documentation, enhanced care, and more time focused on the people being served.

Cx360 Intelligence also includes Cx360 GO , a mobile solution that captures real-time clinical notes through ambient documentation, with built-in electronic visit verification. Available in 17 languages and counting, Cx360 Intelligence supports international organizations and users with full localization and support.

"Cx360 Intelligence represents a major leap forward - not just for Core, but for the entire behavioral health industry," says Ravi Ganesan, President & CEO of Core Solutions. "We've combined our deep expertise in behavioral health and IDD with clinically grounded, leading-edge AI to create a solution unlike anything else on the market. It's powerful, intuitive, and designed to meet the highest standards of safety, privacy, and trust."

Built on clinically validated AI and guided by ethical principles, Cx360 Intelligence delivers the confidence providers need to embrace innovation. Every output is designed to be clear, reliable, and trustworthy thanks to rigorous audits, transparent safeguards, and accountable design. With a privacy-first approach that never uses protected health information to train the AI, organizations can adopt the platform knowing client data remains secure and compliant.

Cx360 Intelligence offers two flexible deployment options tailored to the needs of today's behavioral health and IDD organizations. It can be integrated with an existing FHIR-enabled EHR using Cx360 Clinical Assist bringing AI-driven documentation and decision support tools directly into current clinician workflows. Alternatively, providers can adopt Cx360 Essential - a fully integrated, AI-powered EHR platform with advanced clinical intelligence and robust revenue cycle management - to streamline care delivery and operations from intake to outcomes.

With Cx360 Intelligence, Core Solutions is redefining what's possible in behavioral health and IDD care, using smarter technology to simplify processes and make them more human-centered. As the demands on providers continue to grow, Core remains committed to delivering technology that empowers clinicians, strengthens organizations, and improves lives.

About Core Solutions

Core Solutions transforms health and human services for mental health, substance use, and IDD providers. With 25+ years of expertise, Core delivers integrated digital care solutions that enhance access to treatment, skills development, and support for over 500,000 lives. Backed by decades of behavioral health and IDD expertise, Core's intelligent, best-practice-driven technology streamlines care, improves outcomes, and boosts clinical and financial performance. From AI-powered documentation to advanced care coordination and revenue optimization, Core empowers providers and the clients they serve. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.

