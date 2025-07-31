VCTI Celebrates 2025 ISE Award Recognition For Innovative Broadband IQTM Saas Platform

SOMERSET, N.J., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI , the broadband expansion and network technology experts, announced today that its Broadband IQTM SaaS platform has been recognized with a 2025 ISE Network Innovators' Award. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the telecommunications industry, awarded VCTI with Silver honoree status.

Broadband IQTM is a SaaS platform that helps service providers quickly identify the most profitable and strategic markets for network expansion, without sending teams into the field. It combines market intelligence and deployment cost analytics in a single platform, offering a uniquely comprehensive view of where and how to build. Broadband IQTM delivers real-time insights into competitive presence, fiber build-out trends, housing data, and the relative viability of aerial, underground, or fixed wireless options. Providers can access the platform through a self-service model and tap into VCTI's expertise and services for deeper insights and support in building expansion strategies.

ISE Magazine's Editor, Hayden Beeson, expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the ISE Network Innovators' Awards, I would like to congratulate VCTI on achieving a well-deserved silver honoree status. This competitive program enables ISE Magazine to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

"In today's fiercely competitive landscape, service providers must act swiftly to grow and protect their market share. The ability to accurately assess opportunity and costs and make faster, smarter investment decisions, is essential," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "We're honored that the judges recognized the innovation and impact of Broadband IQ."

Broadband IQ offers a suite of modular applications and support services designed to help broadband providers expand their network quickly. The SaaS-based platform focuses on two critical decisions: Where to Build and How to Build; analyzing the most profitable and strategic markets.

About VCTI

VCTI offers a suite of SaaS-based applications that unlock the potential of service providers' broadband expansion investments. The company uses cutting-edge data analytics to pinpoint regions with strong growth potential, while uncovering hidden opportunity within the existing footprint. This allows service providers to make business decisions quickly and decisively. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband and technology companies worldwide, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at

