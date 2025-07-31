Qwik Life Marketplace: A Refreshing Alternative For Female Consumers



The rise of hemp-derived THC has sparked debates about regulation and safety. This poses challenges for consumers. Simply put, consumers don't know which products are safe and which can have adverse effects. Women account for over one-third of the cannabis industry's consumer population in the United States, yet products in the market largely seem to be geared toward men.

Enter Qwik Life, a direct-to-consumer marketplace, focused on providing innovative, clean, and effective hemp-derived products. Qwik Life is a subsidiary of US Agra, a leading I.P, Holding and Supply Chain Management Company in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry. With a seasoned operating team and a focus on high-quality, large-scale production, US Agra specializes in providing hemp-derived cannabinoids that meet the highest standards of purity and efficacy.

Also under the US Agra umbrella is Qwik Liquids, a product that utilizes water-soluble technology for fast-acting results. This technology is used in Qwik Life products, which allow them to be absorbed more quickly by the body. The experience is fast and effective, giving the user a more controlled experience.

Ali Jubelirer is an attorney in the Cannabis & Hemp Practice Group at Benesch and is a female entrepreneur within the cannabis industry. With extensive experience in the industry, both as an attorney and an entrepreneur, has made her a go-to source for all things hemp and cannabis.

Jubelirer has a short list of brands and products she stocks at home and shares with friends. Some of those brands come from the Qwik Life Marketplace. Launched in April, the Qwik Life Marketplace features award-winning hemp-infused seltzers and other beverages. Jubelirer is a true believer in what Qwik Life is doing, so much so that she launched a THC-infused, low-calorie Diet Root Beer in partnership with Qwik Life under her Dynamic Jane label. Jubelirer loves soda and recognizes the gender gap in product offerings in the space. The Qwik Life team's scientific and quality approach to their products made their partnership a no-brainer.

"I don't drink alcohol," said Jubelirer. "But that doesn't mean I want to be stuck sipping water all night at an event-and popping a gummy isn't exactly a social experience either. I created Dynamic Jane Root Beer and Diet Root Beer as a fun, nostalgic alternative. I love developing products that I personally enjoy, so I was thrilled when Qwik Life saw the same potential I did. Now, Dynamic Jane's Root Beer and Diet Root Beer are available to order through their marketplace-and I couldn't be more excited to share them with the world."

Mika Stambaugh, a health-conscious Chicago native, dog mom, and cancer survivor co-founded Acannability, a co-op dedicated to hemp and cannabis consumer education and quality standards.

Stambaugh supports Qwik Life's Skinny Canna line, which focuses on self-wellness with low-calorie products, such as the Relax Strawberry Lime, which contains 5 mg of delta-9 THC and 2 mg of CBN, along with mood-balancing ingredients like L-Theanine, Ginseng, and Bacopa Monnieri. The Revive Pomegranate Cooler includes 10 mg of uplifting THCv, 10 mg of focus-inducing CBC, and 100 mg of caffeine, plus B vitamins and Vitamin D3, and does not induce any psychotropic effects. These beverages cater to health-conscious individuals seeking effective and safe hemp-infused options.

"I always have a million things going on in my life, but I always focus on self-wellness. You get one life and one body, and I want to take care of myself and enjoy things fully. These products support my lifestyle," said Stambaugh. "My role in Acannability is to educate consumers on the cannabis industry and products so they can make informed decisions. Advocating for this product is me putting this into practice."

