Flowfinity Partner Program Delivers New Revenue Opportunities With Embedded Client

"Our Partner Program is about expanding opportunity - for our partners and their clients," said Marc Simms, Senior Director of Sales and Partner Program lead. "We're equipping consultants with everything they need to build, deploy, and host enterprise-grade solutions for their clients quickly and profitably. Whether they're digitizing inspections, managing assets, or streamlining field operations, Flowfinity offers the flexibility and reliability needed to deliver real business value."

New Flowfinity Embedded Client

Partners can now leverage Flowfinity's Embedded Client to insert proven data capture and workflow automation technology directly inside native mobile applications, delivering:



Their own branding and logos on app stores

Instant updates through the Flowfinity app editor without republishing applications

Offline data capture for field teams working in remote locations Reduced development overhead while maintaining enterprise-grade functionality

This enables partners to handle larger project volumes, increase revenue, and deliver outstanding customer experiences while reducing development complexity.

Partner Program Details

The program is ideal for firms building and hosting applications for the engineering, environmental consulting, utilities, manufacturing, and field services industries where businesses face operational problems that demand immediate, targeted solutions rather than generic software capabilities.

It is tiered to provide greater value at higher performance levels. Benefits include consultative trial and training experience to onboard partners, plus volume discounts on Flowfinity user licenses for custom-built client solutions. Partners receive dedicated technical support and access to joint marketing opportunities.

For more information about the Flowfinity Partner Program, visit:

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process improvement platform designed to help users deliver empowering solutions efficiently and effectively. For over 25 years, our software has helped leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, public sector governments, and forward-thinking SMBs, innovate and grow.

Our clients utilize Flowfinity to boost productivity, improve operational visibility, and enhance communication among teams.

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.