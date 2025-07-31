Auburn's Mills Urgent Care Wins 2025 Best Of Alabama Award For Putting Patients First
Founded by Dr. Christopher Mills, a board-certified emergency physician with nearly a decade of ER experience, the clinic was built on the idea that high-quality healthcare should be personal, accessible, and affordable. Mills Urgent Care accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, and provides transparent, cost-conscious options for uninsured patients-ensuring care is within reach for families, students, and individuals alike!
“What we're aiming to build here is more than just a standard clinic,” says Dr. Mills.“It's a place where people can go and feel safe, respected, and well cared for. This award is a huge honor, but it's also a reflection of the community that trusts us every day.”
The 2025 Best of Alabama Award accolade underscores the clinic's rapid growth and strong reputation for service. Patients consistently point to short wait times, warm interactions, and comprehensive care that doesn't cut corners. As Mills Urgent Care continues to grow, the team remains focused on scaling up without losing sight of what makes it work-access, empathy, and follow-through.
