Dentlytec Appoints Wayne Craig As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Commercial Expansion

Wayne Craig appointed as new CEO for Dentlytec

- Michael Howell, Chairman of the BoardPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With DentlyTec 's transition from R&D phase to commercial readiness, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Craig as Chief Executive Officer and member of its executive leadership team.An accomplished business leader, Craig brings extensive experience in introducing disruptive technologies to the dental industry. In his role, he will oversee the global launch of DentlyTec's groundbreaking periodontal subgingival scanning platform, the DIGIprobeTM, and lead the establishment of the company's global headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.Benny Pesach, co-founder and DentlyTec's CEO since inception will transition to the role of President and Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to lead product development and manage day-to-day operations at the company's R&D center in Israel.Michael Howell, Chairman of the Board:“This marks a planned leadership transition as the company enters its commercial stage. Wayne brings the leadership, knowledge, and experience needed to scale DentlyTec globally.”Wayne Craig, Chief Executive Officer:“I'm honored to join DentlyTec at this pivotal moment as we advance the DIGIprobeTM toward its market launch. With our innovative technology, we're set to redefine the standard of care in periodontal diagnostics - empowering clinicians with precise, efficient tools to improve patient outcomes.”Benny Pesach, Co-founder, President & CTO:“I'm excited to welcome Wayne and confident in his ability to lead us forward. This transition allows me to focus on advancing our technology and driving our product innovation to ensure our solutions remain at the cutting edge of dental care.”About DentlyTecDentlyTec is a medical technology company developing the world's first subgingival scanning platform for objective periodontal diagnosis. Powered by structured light, computational optics, miniaturized 3D cameras, and AI, the company's DIGIprobeTM delivers rapid, reliable, and reproducible data to transform the diagnosis and management of gum disease. Backed by leading investors, DentlyTec is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ with R&D operations based in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit .

