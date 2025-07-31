Bhindi AI, Designed To Be The Killer Everything App For Individuals And Businesses, Raises $4M Pre-Seed Round

Bhindi Logo

Capital Will Be Used To Expand the 300+ Background Agents to Fight AI Fatigue

- Sowmay Jain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bhindi, the“killer everything app” designed to move from text-to-action to intent-to-action, today announced it has raised a $4 million pre-seed funding round to empower solopreneurs and businesses with the only agentic AI platform they need to combat the rising wave of AI fatigue. The round was led by Cyber Fund, which also backed Sowmay Jain's DeFi protocol, Fluid. The investment will go toward product development, ramping up global go-to-market efforts, and scaling operations.

While 378 million people use AI tools, frequent users experience significant burnout or AI fatigue. Unlike other AI tools that require constant prompting, Bhindi mimics human behavior, eliminating micromanagement and reducing burnout. Bhindi's background agents work 24/7 while users are away, improving productivity and reducing friction.

What started as an internal project codename, Bhindi, is now giving its users a spa day for their brain. In just a few months, Bhindi has attracted thousands of users, who have logged over 333,000 messages across 21,913 conversations, and driven 52,330 agent executions, with 300+ agents. The platform rapidly evolved beyond productivity use-cases into workflows across crypto, fintech, creative content, research, scheduling, and more within a single interface. Bhindi's users range from tech-savvy adopters to those completely new to AI adoption.

Serial entrepreneur and founder of Bhindi, Sowmay Jain, 27, has built companies in the artificial intelligence and blockchain industries since the age of 20. Jain previously co-founded Instadapp and later Fluid with his brother, Samyak Jain, and grew it into a DeFi platform that manages over $2 billion in assets. The company was backed by investors such as Naval Ravikant, Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, and Cyber Fund.

“Bhindi lets you mimic human behavior by setting up background agents. These are your shadow agents grinding for you. You can also give complex workflows,” said founder Sowmay Jain. It's one app, powered by agents, designed to execute intent across domains.“This shift from 'text-to-action' toward 'intent-to-action' will redefine how humans interact with technology.”

Bhindi's key features and use-cases include:

- One unified interface with over 300+ AI agents, removing the need for multiple apps altogether, so users can focus on high-leverage thinking while Bhindi handles the rest.

- Over 5000 users, with 80% equally split just between India and the USA.

- Crypto: Bhindi lets you instantly track CoinDCX portfolio changes, log P&L, and receive AI-powered Gmail alerts with market context for significant coin movements.

- Dev Productivity: Bhindi can automatically review new GitHub pull requests, identify bugs/improvements with Code Interpreter, and post detailed feedback as comments before manual review.

- Fintech: Bhindi is also integrated with a stock trading app that turns stock trades into simple chats. You can check live prices, place buy/sell orders, and track your portfolio.

- Marketing: Bhindi successfully automates influencer outreach by identifying relevant YouTube creators, extracting their data, and generating tailored promotional messages in a Google Sheet, which can automatically be sent using Gmail.

About Bhindi

Bhindi is an agentic AI platform that eliminates the need for all other apps and serves as the definitive interface between humans and AI. Led by a serial entrepreneur, Sowmay Jain, with experience in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Bhindi is backed by Cyber Fund and additional individual investors. Founded in April 2025, Bhindi is headquartered in Singapore with a strong global presence, including a development and operations team in India, driving its innovation and growth. To learn more about Bhindi, visit Bhindi .

