Neeraj Chopra's CRAZIEST Stat Yet: This Career-Feat Defines Javelin Hero's Legacy

India's Javelin star Neeraj Chopra became an overnight sensation after scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, becoming the first Indian track and field athlete and the second after former shooter Abhinav Bindra to clinch an Olympic medal.

Since then, Neeraj Chopra's growth has been nothing short of phenomenal as he continues to dominate the global stage with consistent top-tier performances, consistently breaching the 85-m mark in every international meet, and rewriting his national records to cement his status as one of India's greatest athletes in track and field.

Neeraj's latest achievement was his second Diamond League title at the Paris Diamond League in June this year, winning it with his first and best throw of 88.16 meters at Stade Sebastien Charlety.

Before that, the 27-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to breach 90 metres, achieving this feat at the Doha Diamond League with a massive throw of 90.23 metres, and finished second in the standings.

A stat that defines Neeraj Chopra's legacy

Neeraj Chopra might have achieved Olympic gold and silver medals, World Championships title, and other titles across the globe, but what defines his legacy in the Indian javelin circuit is his staggering stat that further cemented his reputation as one of the greatest track and field athletes India has ever produced.

In the top 50 throws by Indian javelin throwers at national and international levels, 40 belong to Neeraj Chopra, jaw-dropping statistics that not only showcase his technical prowess and unparalleled consistency but also his dominance in Indian athletics.

Golden Arm Neeraj Chopra has redefined Indian Javelin🥳Out of the top 50 national & International throws in Indian🇮🇳 history, 40 belongs to him.A legacy built on power, precision, and pride🏻#IndianAthletics #GameOn #Sports #NeerajChopra twitter/JPZ5rhCx3K

- SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2025

Neeraj Chopra's historic Olympic gold medal and consistent performances at the global level have put the Indian javelin throw on the world map. It has been reported that the Haryana-born has recorded over 30 throws of 85 metres or more, a benchmark of elite consistency that few in the world might have matched, further solidifying his place as one of the all-time greats in the sport.

The last time Neeraj Chopra breached 85 metres in an international competition was in the Golden Spike Meet in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, where he clinched the gold medal with a throw of 85.23.

What's next for Neeraj Chopra?

Neeraj Chopra has recently participated in the NC Classic 2025, a javelin throw competition named after him in collaboration with JSW Sports, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The competition witnessed several top javelin throwers in the world, including the likes of Julius Yego, Thomas Rohler, and Curtis Thompson.

Chopra won the Gold medal, while Yego of Kenya and Rumesh Tharanga of Sri Lanka settled for Silver and Bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra is likely on a break and will be returning to action at the Wanda Diamond League, which will take place on August 16.

Thereafter, Neeraj Chopra will feature in the World Athletics Championships, which is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21 in Japan's Tokyo. Chopra will aim to defend his World title, which he clinched in 2023 with a throw of 88.17 m.