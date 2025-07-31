Local High School Alumni Take On New Ownership Of Pak Mail In Birmingham, Alabama From Their Former Employer

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Birmingham, AL to former employees, turned new owners, Caleb Gore and Chandler Pruitt. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by the Pak Mail location's previous owner, Bill Walther, with the fresh perspective Caleb and Chandler will provide as proud owners.

Located in the Village at Lee Branch at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Ste. 107, in Birmingham, AL 35242, this Pak Mail will provide shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, office services, private mailbox rentals, and notary public services.

"Me and my business partner grew up here and worked for Mr. Bill at the Pak Mail while we were attending Chelsea High School," said Chandler. "We wanted to continue what he started and the timing was perfect because I just graduated from university for business, Caleb was between jobs, and we both wanted to own our own business."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see Caleb and Chandler purchase this Pak Mail location after starting off as employees and achieving store ownership through their hard-earned work ethic," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "The close relationship they have with the former owner, and the experience they've gained as employees, will fuel a fresh new perspective for the business."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Pak Mail and the services offered at the Birmingham, AL location, please visit .

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit .

