Herman Miller And Stine Aas Debut The Land Table And Storage Collection
Aas' work considers the subtle ways people interact with objects in their daily environments. "The Land Collection is for family and friends to gather around and to be a centerpiece in somebody's life and somebody's home," says Aas. "It's hard to design memories and emotion into furniture ... we can just hope that people will add their own meaning and create their own stories."
The Land Table is available in three lengths, 75 inches, 99 inches, and 126 inches, offering versatility for various spaces. The credenza comes in two widths, 66 inches and 85 inches, with optional bottle and glass storage. Both beautiful and useful, the credenza works well in dining and living spaces as a sideboard or cabinet to display decorative objects, while discreetly storing household items such as platters, wine bottles, stemware, keepsakes, and more. The console is 48 inches wide and presents slightly taller and thinner than the credenza-making it a welcomed object in hallways and entries. All pieces are available in white oak and umber-stained oak finishes.
Produced with sustainability in mind, all timber for the Land Collection is locally sourced from North American hardwood forests within 350 miles of the manufacturing site-minimizing transportation emissions and material waste. The pieces within this collection are built to last, intended to be cherished, used daily, and passed down through generations. "Design for me is about honesty. About honesty in process, in materials, in creating work that feels intuitive," says Aas.
The Land Table and Storage Collection can be purchased from Herman Miller in stores and online and through MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Timing and availability vary by region. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.
Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, Alexander Girard, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf-and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller/about .
