Gourmet Baking Meets Island Flavor: Sara Lee® Artesano® Launches New Hawaiian Bakery Buns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We know our customers are always looking for ways to enhance their meals and treat friends and family to something a little more special," said Ana Melo, Brand Manager for Artesano. "With our new Hawaiian Bakery Buns, we're offering a soft, subtly sweet option that brings top tier quality and indulgence to summer grilling season and beyond."

Made without artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup, Artesano® Hawaiian Bakery Buns are a gourmet upgrade for Hawaiian-inspired flavor. Crafted with the brand's signature bakery-style softness and a touch of sweetness, they deliver a delicious balance of richness and versatility that's perfect for any summer table. As The Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich®, the Artesano® brand continues to provide new ways to create a flavor-rich, restaurant-style experience right at home. Artesano's decadent yet accessible approach to the bun category is making it easier than ever to elevate everyday sandwiches, impress guests, or simply add a bit of tropical flavor to your favorite meals.

Now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49. For more information, visit SaraLeeBread or follow @SaraLeeBread on Instagram .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,500 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA