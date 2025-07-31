Power Rental Market Size Projected To Grow $14.2 Billion By 2029 Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Rental Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2024 to USD 14.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The power rental market thrives due to its adaptability, reliability, and ability to address diverse energy needs across various sectors. Rising seasonal demand for power supply, increasing peak load management, along with rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development require temporary power solutions, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The power rental market is being driven by several key factors contributing to its growth and demand. Firstly, there is an increasing demand for temporary power solutions across various industries such as construction, events, oil and gas, and utilities, where renting equipment provides flexibility and cost-effectiveness. The increasing volume of construction activities necessitates power rental equipment for tasks like lighting up construction sites and running temporary facilities. Moreover, the need for backup power solutions is on the rise due to frequent natural disasters, power outages, and grid instability, leading businesses to invest in standby power solutions offered by rental companies. Download PDF Brochure: Power Rental Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 14.2 Billion by 2029 Growth Rate 5.6% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Power Rental Market by fuel type, equipment, power rating, application, rental type, end user, and region. Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of renewable energy with power rental equipment Key Market Drivers Increasing need for electrification and continuous power supply in emerging economies

Generators are expected to be the largest segment in the power rental market during the forecast period

The power rental market has been offering a generators, transformers, load banks, and other equipment. The generators equipment in the power rental market is anticipated to be the largest growing segment due to various factors such as increasing demand for backup power, advancements in generator technology. As industries seek reliable, flexible, and efficient power solutions, rental generators offer a convenient and cost-effective option to meet their evolving needs.

Request Sample Pages:

Power Rental Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rapid industrialization in developing economiesSurging demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supplyGrowing need for electrification and continuous power supply in developing regions

Restraints:

Growing adoption of renewable energy sources and energy storage technologiesStringent government regulations to reduce air and noise pollution by generators

Opportunities:

Integration of power rental equipment with renewable energy sourcesTechnological advancements in power rental equipment for operational enhancement

Challenges:

Increased operating expenditure of diesel generators owing to high fuel pricesRaw material and component shortage and sudden fluctuation in demand for power rental equipment

North America region holds the largest share of the Power Rental Industry

North America emerges as the largest region in the power rental market. North America has a mature and well-established economy with a high level of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. This drives demand for temporary power solutions in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, events, and entertainment. As a result, the region has a large and diverse customer base for power rental services, contributing to market growth. Moreover, North America has a robust regulatory framework and reliable power infrastructure, which makes it conducive to the adoption of power rental solutions.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Power Rental Companies are Aggerko (UK), Ashtead Group plc (UK), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc (US).

Browse Related Reports:

Generator Market

Diesel Generator Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: