Power Rental Market Size Projected To Grow $14.2 Billion By 2029 Marketsandmarketstm
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 14.2 Billion by 2029
|Growth Rate
|5.6% of CAGR
|Largest Market
|North America
|Market Dynamics
|Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Power Rental Market by fuel type, equipment, power rating, application, rental type, end user, and region.
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunities
|Integration of renewable energy with power rental equipment
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing need for electrification and continuous power supply in emerging economies
Generators are expected to be the largest segment in the power rental market during the forecast period
The power rental market has been offering a generators, transformers, load banks, and other equipment. The generators equipment in the power rental market is anticipated to be the largest growing segment due to various factors such as increasing demand for backup power, advancements in generator technology. As industries seek reliable, flexible, and efficient power solutions, rental generators offer a convenient and cost-effective option to meet their evolving needs.
Power Rental Market Dynamics:
Drivers:Rapid industrialization in developing economies Surging demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply Growing need for electrification and continuous power supply in developing regions
Restraints:Growing adoption of renewable energy sources and energy storage technologies Stringent government regulations to reduce air and noise pollution by generators
Opportunities:Integration of power rental equipment with renewable energy sources Technological advancements in power rental equipment for operational enhancement
Challenges:Increased operating expenditure of diesel generators owing to high fuel prices Raw material and component shortage and sudden fluctuation in demand for power rental equipment
North America region holds the largest share of the Power Rental Industry
North America emerges as the largest region in the power rental market. North America has a mature and well-established economy with a high level of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. This drives demand for temporary power solutions in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, events, and entertainment. As a result, the region has a large and diverse customer base for power rental services, contributing to market growth. Moreover, North America has a robust regulatory framework and reliable power infrastructure, which makes it conducive to the adoption of power rental solutions.
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players in the Power Rental Companies are Aggerko (UK), Ashtead Group plc (UK), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc (US).
