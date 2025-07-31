Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dorel Industries Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Second Quarter Results


2025-07-31 08:50:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Monday, August 11, 2025
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-833-752-3231

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE FRIDAY PRIOR (AUGUST 8) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 8352001 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, August 11, 2025 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, August 18, 2025.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at m/eng/shareholder-information .

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.


MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109868169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search