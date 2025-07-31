Shimmick Preferred Bidder On $156 Million In New Infrastructure Contracts Across California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shimmick continues to expand its position in electrical and critical water infrastructure with recent project wins

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a national leader in complex infrastructure solutions, has been selected as preferred bidder on four new contracts for new and existing clients, totaling approximately $156 million, with electrical work representing $47 million of this total. The projects are expected to be awarded and commence in the third quarter and reflect the growing demand for Shimmick's integrated delivery solutions, which include civil, mechanical, and electrical self-perform capabilities.

“These projects underscore the confidence our clients continue to place in Shimmick's ability to deliver complex infrastructure solutions,” said Ural Yal, CEO of Shimmick.“From water and wastewater resilience to power reliability, we're proud to deliver the solutions that modernize and safeguard California's essential infrastructure systems. These new projects are well aligned with our strategy for growth in the water and electrical infrastructure markets in 2025 and beyond. We look forward to partnering with our clients to deliver these important water infrastructure projects”

River Trunk Realignment - River Pump Station, $116 million, Modesto, CA

This project for the City of Modesto is a vital wastewater infrastructure upgrade that will reroute sanitary sewer flows out of the current River Trunk Pipeline between the Gallo Winery property and the Sutter Avenue Primary Treatment Facility (SAPTF). The scope includes construction of a 40 million gallon per day (mgd) pump station and installation of multiple sewer force main gravity lines and a diversion structure.



OC San J-98 Power Distribution System Improvements, $24 million, Huntington Beach, CA

This project for the Orange County Sanitation District will replace, upgrade and modernize electrical distribution systems at two wastewater treatment plants, enhancing systemwide operational safety and reliability. The scope includes switchgear replacement, new SCADA integration, protective relays, arc flash mitigation, and load shedding systems.

RD1001 Auxiliary Pump Station, $8million, Nicolaus, CA

This project for Reclamation District 1001 includes the construction of a dual-level steel-frame pump station along the Natomas Cross Canal North Levee. The scope includes the installation of two vertical turbine pumps with propane-powered units, discharge piping, and concrete vault and outfall structures.

Perris Valley RWRF Aeration Basin Rehabilitation and Diffusers Replacement, $8 million, Perris, CA

This project for the Eastern Municipal Water District includes the rehabilitation and modernization of aeration basins at the Perris Valley Regional Water Reclamation Facility. The scope includes replacement of stainless steel aeration pipelines, installation of new tubular diffusers, actuated valves, flowmeters, and control system upgrades.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resiliency, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record that spans over a century, Shimmick, and its electrical subsidiary Axia Electric, headquartered in California, unite deep engineering heritage with entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit .

