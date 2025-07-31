Live Ventures To Issue Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Hold Earnings Conference Call On August 7, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company, will issue its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time).

The dial-in numbers are as follows:



800.231.0316 (U.S.)

+1.314.696.0504 (International/caller-paid) Conference Title: Live Ventures FY 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance, but no sooner than 30 minutes, to ensure you are connected. To listen to the discussion after the call, please visit the“Investor Relations” page of the Live Ventures website ( for a recording.

About Live Ventures Incorporated

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures' acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company seeks opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors of the Company and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company's current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

...



