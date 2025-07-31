Vgtel Inc. Unveils Vegacore AI As U.S. Accelerates AI And Education Reform



VegaCoreTM Launches as U.S. AI-Education Policies Expand

Aligns with federal action plans to modernize science, tech, and STEM learning.

$5.5B Boosts AI Integration in Classrooms Nationwide

VegaCoreTM poised to support K–12 and university STEM innovation and curriculum. Blockchain Turns Space Data into Licensed Digital Assets

AI-processed imagery becomes tradable, copyright-proven intellectual property.



LANDER, Wyo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is proud to announce the official launch of VegaCoreTM AI, a next-generation, fully independent space science platform integrating AI-powered galaxy cataloging, blockchain-authenticated imagery, and subscription-based monetization. The platform debuts at a historic moment, aligned with sweeping U.S. federal initiatives in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and education.

CEO Statement: A New Standard in AI and Space Science

“ VegaCoreTM is one of the most advanced AI platforms ever developed for deep-space research and education. It combines sovereign infrastructure, real-time processing, and blockchain-secured data into a system that's light-years ahead of legacy solutions. We didn't build this to compete-we built it to lead,” said Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc.“As the U.S. accelerates its AI and education agenda, VegaCoreTM is perfectly positioned to deliver both national impact and shareholder value.”

A National AI Strategy Creates Ideal Conditions for VegaCoreTM

In January 2025, the White House issued Executive Order 14179:“Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence.” The directive instructs federal agencies to eliminate ideological filters, revoke outdated policies, and implement a coordinated national AI Action Plan.

On July 23, 2025, the Administration unveiled“Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan”, supported by three additional executive orders that:



Prohibit the use of ideologically biased (“woke”) AI in federal procurement

Streamline permitting large-scale AI infrastructure and data centers Promote U.S.-based AI exports as the global technological gold standard



This policy shift reinforces the need for autonomous, American-controlled AI platforms, precisely the environment in which VegaCoreTM was built to thrive.

Unleashing $5.5 Billion for AI-Driven Education

In parallel, the Administration released $5.5 billion in previously frozen education funding, aimed at expanding AI literacy and STEM education through the Department of Education.

A forthcoming executive order,“ Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth” outlines:



A cross-agency national AI Task Force (Education, Labor, Commerce, Energy, OSTP)

AI curriculum development grants for K–12 schools and higher education A Presidential AI Challenge to accelerate STEM innovation and adoption



These actions open the door for platforms like VegaCoreTM to integrate into public and private education systems nationwide.

Where Deep-Space Discovery Meets Smart Technology

VegaCore's capabilities represent a leap forward in applied space science:



AI-enhanced image processing for de-noising, anomaly detection, and classification

Autonomous galaxy cataloging across telescope and satellite data streams Generative visualization tools simulating nebulae, black holes, and planetary systems for immersive education and research



Independent, Transparent & Built for Compliance

Unlike mainstream AI models, VegaCoreTM is fully self-hosted and open source, running on VGTel's private infrastructure:



No API rate limits

No third-party filters No ideological interference



This design ensures full data ownership, scientific transparency, and compliance with new federal standards for bias-free AI in education and research.

Blockchain-Based Copyright & Monetization

Every image processed by VegaCoreTM is minted as a blockchain-authenticated digital asset, offering:



Timestamped metadata and copyright provenance

Academic licensing and commercial resale Collectible-grade digital assets rooted in scientific integrity



This framework transforms raw space data into verifiable intellectual property, that's driving value for researchers, educators, collectors, and shareholders alike.

Subscriptions, Widgets, and Classroom Integration

To expand impact and recurring revenue, VGTel is developing modular VegaCoreTM widgets that:



Embed live space feeds into websites, learning platforms, and labs

Stream exclusive time-lapse animations for members Provide AI-enhanced celestial updates for classrooms and research teams



Tiered memberships offer enhanced access, priority data processing, and early discovery alerts to educators, institutions, and science enthusiasts.

Why“VegaCoreTM”? A Name Rooted in Navigation and Clarity

Named after Vega, the brightest star in the northern summer sky and a historical reference point for navigation and scientific calibration, VegaCoreTM stands for clarity, precision, and discovery. Just as Vega guided explorers, VegaCoreTM is designed to orient today's students, researchers, and institutions toward truth-driven, autonomous space science.

A Resilient Business Model for the AI Era

VegaCoreTM blends innovation with monetization:



Subscription revenue from educators, researchers, and the public

Tokenized digital assets with built-in copyright and licensing Licensing of VegaCore's AI infrastructure to schools and government agencies



This multi-channel model fuses education-as-a-service (EaaS), deep tech, and digital IP into a scalable, future-proof business strategy.

What's Next for VegaCoreTM?

VGTel's growth roadmap includes:



Partnering with K–12 schools, universities, and national research institutions

Launching a global telescope network for real-time sky observation Building a digital marketplace for AI-processed space imagery and collectibles



VegaCoreTM is now live at ( ) , the official platform for intelligent sky monitoring and AI-powered space research.

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is a publicly traded company focused on advanced astronomy, atmospheric monitoring, and space-based education technologies. With a commitment to innovation and outreach, VGTel is building a global network to unlock real-time views of the universe, bringing the stars into homes, schools, and research institutions around the world.

Contact:

VGTel, Inc.

Ken Williams, CEO

...

X: @vgtelinc

For more information, please visit or

*VegaCoreTM is a trademark of VGTel, Inc. All rights reserved.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of VGTel, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, VGTel, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.