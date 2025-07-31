Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release constitutes a "Designated News Release" incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement dated December 9, 2024 to Fortis' short form base shelf prospectus dated December 9, 2024.
The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends payable on September 1, 2025 to the Shareholders of Record of the following Shares of the Corporation at the close of business on August 19, 2025:
$0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F";
$0.3826875 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G";
$0.26144 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H";
$0.258545 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I";
$0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J";
$0.3418125 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K";
$0.3433125 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M"; and,
$0.615 per share on the Common Shares.
The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes. All amounts are given in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2024 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $75 billion as at March 31, 2025. The Corporation's 9,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.
For more information, please contact:
| Investor Enquiries
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
...
| Media Enquiries
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Government Relations
Fortis
|
|
