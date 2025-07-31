Netramark To Attend Canaccord Genuity's 45Th Annual Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, George Achilleos, will be attending the 45th Annual Growth Conference hosted by Canaccord Genuity, taking place August 12–14, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

This event brings together innovative and disruptive growth companies across multiple sectors with institutional investors from around the globe. The conference is recognized as a venue for networking, strategic collaboration, and showcasing novel technology platforms.

NetraMark seeks to transform clinical development through its mathematically-augmented AI platform, NetraAI. Purpose-built to extract clinically relevant insights from complex and noisy datasets, NetraAI seeks to identify explainable patient subpopulations that may enable trial sponsors to uncover drug response drivers, mitigate placebo effects, and improve patient selection strategies. The approach is intended to help de-risk late-phase trials, improve signal detection, and accelerate development timelines.

George Achilleos will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference to engage with institutional investors, pharmaceutical sponsors, and strategic partners. These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss how NetraMark's explainable AI platform is being applied across therapeutic areas to improve trial outcomes and support precision medicine strategies.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

For more NetraMark information, see the company's website and follow NetraMark on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding NetraMark's work to advance the transformation of clinical development through its AI platform, the intended capabilities of NetraAI to identify explainable patient subpopulations and enable trial sponsors to uncover drug response drivers, mitigate placebo effects, and improve patient selection strategies, the potential for NetraAI to support late-phase trials, improve signal detection, and accelerate development timelines, and the application of NetraAI across therapeutic areas to support trial outcomes and precision medicine strategies, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expect”,“likely”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“potential”,“proposed”,“estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions“may”,“would” or“will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | ... | 403-681-2549