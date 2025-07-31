Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2025 Results Presentation
Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Thursday, August 7, 2025
BOSTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA , "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at , and a replay will be made available.
To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages-such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems-giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power your AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks and ginkgobiosecurity , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks ), or LinkedIn .
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]
SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks
