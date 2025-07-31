Vermaland Unveils $33 Billion Data Center Industrial Park In Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego proclaimed July 5, 2023, as Vermaland Recognition Day, citing the company's pivotal role in sustainable development and economic growth.

About Vermaland

Founded in 2006, Vermaland is a Phoenix-based land development company specializing in solar farms, industrial development and data center infrastructure. The company controls 25,000 acres of land holdings representing the largest collection of 50-to-1,200-acre parcels in Metro Phoenix. Visit Vermaland for more information.

SOURCE Vermaland

