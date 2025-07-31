Crane Patents Reaches 25% Adoption Among Chambers USA Top IP Litigation Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fast-growing platform, named Law.com's New Law Company of the Year in 2025, continues to gain traction

San Francisco, CA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane Patents, the AI-assisted platform for accelerating invalidity analysis in patent litigation, announced today that it has been adopted by 25% of the nationally ranked IP litigation practices in Chambers USA 2025 - less than a year after signing its first customer in August 2024.

Of the 32 firms ranked nationally by Chambers USA for IP litigation, eight have become enterprise customers, marking a significant vote of confidence in the platform's ability to streamline one of the most tedious parts of patent litigation: analyzing prior art and drafting claim charts.

Founded in 2024, Crane Patents was also recognized earlier this year as New Law Company of the Year for 2025, reflecting growing industry momentum behind the platform.

“Crane Patents has turned prior art analysis into an engaging part of our workflow. Our team uses it nearly every day - including weekends.”

- Richard Hung, Global Co-Chair of Litigation, Morrison & Foerster

“Crane Patents keeps the attorney fully in control - it doesn't do the thinking for us; it just helps us get to the insights faster. We work smarter and faster, without giving up judgment.”

- Doug Kubehl, Co-Chair of Intellectual Property Litigation, Baker Botts

“Crane Patents fits the way our attorneys think - anticipating what they need to see and analyze. It's transformed our prior art workflow, cutting hours from claim charting and accelerating results for clients.”

- Kelly Hunsaker, Managing Partner, Silicon Valley, Winston & Strawn

Crane Patents was created by former Fortune 500 IP executives and AmLaw 100 attorneys to deliver precision, speed, and control in claim charting and invalidity analysis - all while keeping attorneys firmly in the driver's seat.

“We built Crane Patents for attorneys who want to engage strategically - not just accept automated answers,” said Dan Lin, co-founder of Crane Patents.“We're grateful that some of the best IP litigation teams in the country have embraced our approach.”

