IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Lon Shaver, President Of Silvercorp Metals Inc.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Lon Shaver, President of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM) , a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc, with a long history of profitability and growth.

During the interview, Shaver shared how Silvercorp is evolving beyond its silver-focused roots into a diversified, multi-asset producer.

“We're a growth company in transition. Our recent acquisition brought us into Ecuador, and we remain very active in pursuing new opportunities to grow the company and expand our asset base... We really like to deliver for our shareholders - to be a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction company within a couple of years.”

He went on to explain the financial strategy behind Silvercorp's current expansion efforts.

“The roughly $240 million in capital estimated for El Domo ... $175 [million] of that will be funded by Wheaton. There's a stream arrangement in place... The balance - $75 million - we can easily fund that out of cash on hand. So, that will allow us to continue to look at new targets for growth as well as pay our dividend, which arguably is a bit symbolic at present... but it's really meant to show that good times and bad in the silver market, we intend to give our shareholders a return on their investment.”

Shaver also emphasized what sets the company apart from peers in the sector.

“In addition to being a good operator and a consistent operator with a long track record... we've shown through our M&A efforts really a good nose for surfacing value. We've seen a number of targets that we thought were good acquisition targets. We didn't always get them because we didn't chase them and overpay, but I think we've done a good job at finding good opportunities and trying to bring them into the company for our shareholders.”

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

