Vedtechbio Unveils Next-Gen Drug Discovery AI Partners With Alphameld In Multi-Therapy Collaboration
RxAgentAI is an autonomous, multi-agentic intelligence system augmented by deep, domain-specific knowledge. It redefines research workflows, orchestrating complex tasks from precise target identification to intricate drug design and testing.
RxAgentAI's unique expert-in-the-loop mode seamlessly integrates human expertise with agent outputs. This ensures unparalleled accuracy, transparency, and scientific rigour, resulting in impacts exemplified by:
- 30% reduction in target and drug identification timelines 50% compression of full target–disease–drug analysis workflows Rare disease landscape mapping shortened from 12 weeks to under 3
“We're building a future where AI proactively advances discovery,” said Sudhir Nagarajan, Founder and Managing Director, VedTechBio.“RxAgentAI marks a fundamental shift from passive tools to collaborative intelligence, purpose-built for translational impact.”
Strategic Alliance with AlphaMeld
VedTechBio's partnership with AlphaMeld Corporation, a U.S.-based leader in real-world applications of generative AI for drug discovery and development, brings together complementary strengths. The alliance covers preclinical discovery through human proof-of-concept.
“With VedTechBio, we're pairing AI-enabled drug discovery with real-world execution,” said Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan, Chairman & CEO of AlphaMeld.“This collaboration bridges cutting-edge AI-driven discovery with translational readiness for scalable drug discovery success.”
Momentum and Market Impact
VedTechBio's demonstrated ability to compress key discovery phases, positions the company to capture significant value in the rapidly expanding global AI drug discovery market. The company and its partners are currently in active discussions with major pharmaceutical companies in the US and EU regarding collaborations arising from the RxAgentAI platform.
“We're seeing unprecedented interest from pharmaceutical partners who recognize that our platform delivers drug candidates in an acceptable cost and timeframe, giving us a competitive advantage in bringing life-saving therapies to patients,” added Nagarajan.
About VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, VedTechBio delivers AI-enabled end-to-end solutions in drug discovery and development. Its flagship RxAgentAI platform empowers actionable insights across therapeutic and commercial domains and transforms how we interact with artificial intelligence, creating autonomous research partners augmented by human expertise.
Learn more:
Media Contact:
Lakshmi Ramakrishna
VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd.
Email: ...
Phone: +91-9176940015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment