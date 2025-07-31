Cerence AI To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In August
- Raymond James Industrial Showcase – Cerence AI will host one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual investor conference on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Needham & Company's 6 th Annual Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference – Cerence AI will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference on Thursday, August 21, 2025.
To schedule a meeting, please contact your Raymond James or Needham representative, or Cerence AI Investor Relations at ... .
To learn more about Cerence AI, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn .
About Cerence Inc.
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .
Contact Information
Media Relations: ...
Investor Relations: ...
