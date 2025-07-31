Eco Oro Seeks Annulment Of ICSID Tribunal Decision On Damages And Announces US$4.5 Million Financing
|(1)
|first, 100% of any such Claim Proceeds will be utilized by the Company to settle outstanding trade payables, including any outstanding legal fees incurred in connection with the Company's arbitration proceedings, and to repay permitted senior and subordinated debt;
|(2)
|second, 100% of any such Claim Proceeds, pro rata to the holders of 2025 CVR Certificates and any Resubmission CVR Certificates until the principal amount of 2025 CVR Certificates and any Resubmission CVR Certificates has been repaid in full; and
|(3)
|third, the balance of any such Claim Proceeds will be distributed to (i) the Company's arbitration counsel (“Company Counsel”) and (ii) the holders of the 2025 CVRs, the holders of the Replacement CVRs, the holders of the Resubmission CVRs (if any) and participants in the Company's management incentive plan (“MIP Participants”) and the Company (collectively, the“Residual Claimants”) pro rata based on the following entitlements:
|(a)
| to Company Counsel, up to 8% of the Claim Proceeds less any amounts previously paid to such Company Counsel pursuant to clause (1) above; and
|(b)
| as to the balance of the Claim Proceeds (the“Remainder”) pro rata to the Residual Claimants (subject to dilution in each case in the event that the Company issues Resubmission CVRs entitling holders to receive up to 20% of the Remainder) based on the following entitlements:
|(i)
|to the MIP Participants, 5% of the Remainder;
|(ii)
|to the 2025 CVR Holders, 85% of the Remainder;
|(iii)
|to the Replacement CVR Holders, 9.7% of the Remainder; and
|(iv)
|to the Company, 0.3% of the Remainder.
Board Approval
Courtenay Wolfe, a director of the Company, is a principal of GrayWolfe. As GrayWolfe, certain significant shareholders of the Company and certain directors of the Company will or may be participating in the Private Placement, the transaction would ordinarily be subject to the“minority approval requirements” set forth in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Prior to approving the Investment Agreement and the Private Placement, the Board, with the advice of its advisors, conducted a thorough process and considered a number of options, including alternative financing transactions proposed by third party investors. The Board, including its independent members, have determined, in light of the Company's circumstances and the process it has followed, that the Company is eligible to rely on the exemption from minority approval requirements provided by Subsection 5.7(e) of MI 61-101.
Company Profile
Eco Oro is a publicly traded company and its arbitration against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including without limitation statements about the expected closing date of the Private Placement and the likelihood that the Company will receive Claim Proceeds and, if so, the amount that will be available for distribution to holders of the Company's securities. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included herein, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
