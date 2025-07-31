Eco Oro Seeks Annulment Of ICSID Tribunal Decision On Damages And Announces US$4.5 Million Financing

Annulment Filing

The annulment request is made pursuant to Article 52 of the ICSID Convention, citing material deficiencies in the Tribunal's decision, including:



Contradictory Reasoning: The Tribunal found Colombia breached its treaty obligations causing the total loss of Eco Oro's investment but awarded no damages arising from that breach.

Procedural Injustice: The Tribunal imposed an unreasonable evidentiary burden on Eco Oro, acknowledging that the reason Eco Oro could not meet the evidentiary burden was because of Colombia's failure to delimit the protected páramo zone. Excess of Powers: The Tribunal failed to exercise its jurisdiction to assess and award damages, and failed to apply its own Liability Decision when assessing damages.



Eco Oro asserts that the Award on Damages is legally unsound and seeks annulment as well as cost recovery. The Company may expand on these grounds in future submissions.

Under the ICSID Convention, the annulment application will be reviewed by a three-member ad hoc committee appointed by the Chairman of the ICSID Administrative Council. The annulment proceeding is anticipated to take approximately 18 to 36 months from the date of registration.

The Executive Chair of the board of directors of the Company (the“Board”), Courtenay Wolfe, stated:

“Eco Oro disagrees with the Tribunal majority's Damages Award issued on July 15, 2024, which is internally contradictory and disregards the evidentiary record. The Company files this annulment application with firm conviction that the ICSID system offers a critical mechanism to correct precisely the type of errors made by the Tribunal here. Eco Oro trusts that an objective ICSID ad hoc Committee will see the fundamental flaws in the Damages Award, which would pave the way for the Company to pursue a new damages award that reflects the compensation rightfully owed to Eco Oro for Colombia's breaches of international law.”

Private Placement

To support its arbitration efforts and fund ongoing operations, Eco Oro has entered into an investment and backstop agreement (the“Investment Agreement”) with GrayWolfe Capital SEZC (“GrayWolfe”) and certain other investors pursuant to which the Company has launched a private placement (the“Private Placement”) of US$4.5 million of contingent value rights certificates (“2025 CVRs”), to be completed in two tranches as follows:



First Tranche: An initial tranche of US$4.0 million of 2025 CVRs to be completed on or about August 1, 2025 Second Tranche: A second tranche of US$500,000 of 2025 CVRs anticipated to be completed in September 2025

Holders (“Existing CVR Holders”) of the Company's previously issued contingent value rights certificates (“Existing CVRs”) who are eligible to participate in the Private Placement on a prospectus exempt basis (“Eligible CVR Holders”) will be entitled to participate in the Second Tranche on a pro rata basis as set out in the Investment Agreement. The Company will deliver a“Notice of Private Placement” and form of subscription agreement to Existing CVR Holders describing the terms and conditions on which Existing CVR Holders will have the opportunity to participate in the Second Tranche.

If and to the extent that the Second Tranche is not fully subscribed, GrayWolfe will backstop the shortfall. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to support the annulment process and fund ongoing operations.

Revised Distribution Waterfall

In connection with the financing, the Company's previously issued contingent value rights certificates and promissory notes will be exchanged for a new class of contingent value rights certificates (“Replacement CVRs”). Under the terms of the 2025 CVRs and Replacement CVRs, the Company will be permitted to issue (a) up to US$1,000,000 of additional 2025 CVRs at any time on or after July 30, 2027 and (b) if the Board determines that additional funds are required to fund resubmission or collection costs up to US$7,000,000 of new contingent value rights (“Resubmission CVRs”) entitling holders to receive, in the aggregate, up to 20% of the Remainder (as defined below). In addition, the Company will be entitled to incur up to US$6,000,000 of senior debt and US$4,000,000 of subordinated debt.

Under the terms of the 2025 CVRs and Replacement CVRs, any proceeds received by the Company in connection with the arbitral proceedings (“Claim Proceeds”) shall be distributed or retained in the following order of priority: