Teads Unveils Connected Ads: A New Premium Brand And Performance Solution For The Open Internet

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced the beta launch of Connected Ads, an innovative branding solution which expands creative possibilities and engagement across premium publisher environments while reinforcing the company's core value proposition: to deliver brand-to-performance outcomes at scale.

Connected Ads introduces a unified ad experience featuring two complementary ad placements within the same publisher page – the first embedded within the article and the second at the end of the article. As users scroll through publisher pages, the second ad placement appears, creating a canvas for more opportunities for brands to stand out. Advertisers can use this space for high-impact messaging or introduce interactive elements to deepen engagement. This exclusive format gives advertisers two sequential, high-attention opportunities in a single content session, helping brands build awareness and drive measurable outcomes on the open internet.

“With this unique ad experience, we're giving brands the ability to cut through the noise and tell new impactful stories,” said Remi Cackel, EVP of Global Demand Product at Teads.“Fully rooted in Teads' creative excellence, it's the first step in achieving brandformance goals in one seamless experience, powered by high-quality environments and user-first design.”

Key benefits of Connected Ads include:



A premium open-web branding format that enables sequential storytelling and deeper engagement.

High-attention placements that maximize impact without disrupting the user experience.

An exclusive creative solution, only available on the Teads platform. Built for brands that value premium environments, innovation, and brand-to-performance outcomes.



Connected Ads reflects Teads' ongoing commitment to innovation at the intersection of brand and performance outcomes, enabling advertisers to capitalize on multiple stages of the marketing funnel within a single integrated solution.

The beta launch is live across leading publishers in Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US and is being tested by several enterprise advertisers.

About Teads

Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

