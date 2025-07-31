TAB Bank Adds Sam Cirelli To Strengthen Northeast Lending Team
“I'm excited to help TAB grow its business in the Northeast region and use my expertise to develop reliable and creative financial solutions for clients,” said Cirelli.“I'm honored to be part of the TAB Bank team and be a trusted advisor in helping businesses achieve their goals.”
Cirelli has extensive experience in executive management, portfolio management, underwriting, loan origination and structuring. He was previously an originations manager and sales manager at Triumph, where he grew the Northeast region's business. He has also founded and led two prominent asset-based lending startups.
Cirelli was a founding managing partner of Northern Lights Partners, a boutique investment bank raising capital and debt and advising on mergers and acquisitions. He has also served as global loan origination director for General Motors Finance, where he was responsible for the US, UK and Canadian markets.
Cirelli has been an adjunct professor at New York University, teaching Harvard Case Studies in corporate finance, and at Wagner College, teaching undergraduate and MBA programs in corporate finance. He received a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from St. John's University.
About TAB Bank
At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
CommentsNo comment