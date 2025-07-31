Dave's Hot Chicken Adds A Burst Of Flavor To Its Beverage Lineup With Burstin' Slusherstm & Shakes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken is helping guests cool down in an even more delicious way this summer, with the addition of popping Strawberry or Mango Bursties to its lineup of frozen Slushers and creamy Shakes. It's Dave's fun take on popping flavor pearls, which are showing up in beverage videos across social. Now guests can top any of the company's cool and delicious SlushersTM or Shakes - including the best-selling Powerade Mountain Berry Blast and Hi-C Flashin' Fruit Punch Slushers – with Bursties for an additional $2.

Burstin' Slushers and Shakes join an already stacked drink lineup that includes Top-Loaded Shakes; Dave's Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry Shakes topped with Oreo Cookie Pieces or crumbled M&Ms, along with limited-edition flavors that are fun and nostalgic, like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals, keeping the menu fresh, craveable and fun.

“We're always looking for fun and delicious ways for guest to cool down from our hot-and-spicy chicken,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.“We've had tremendous guest feedback from our Slushers, and we're taking it up a notch with the introduction of Burstin' Slushers and Shakes.”

Dave's Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to ReaperTM (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. The company also offers Dave's NOT Chicken, the brand's take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

*Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are registered trademarks of General Mills. M&M'S is a registered trademark of MARS, INCORPORATED. OREO is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 130-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.”

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave's Hot Chicken

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at