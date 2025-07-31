Tej Pratap Yadav Visits Mahua, Signals Political Comeback Ahead Of Bihar Elections
Tej Pratap, who was elected MLA in 2015 and later became the Health Minister, began his visit by bowing to the land of Mahua, a symbolic gesture that evoked emotional reactions from his supporters.
He also offered prayers at the Radha Bihari Gajendra temple on Thursday, reinforcing his spiritual and public connection with the constituency.
Large crowds gathered at multiple locations to greet him, and local supporters gave him a grand welcome.
Tej Pratap conducted Jan Samvad programmes at seven places across the constituency, focusing on local issues and reconnecting with voters.
Tej Pratap's return to Mahua marks a possible political comeback after a turbulent phase involving personal controversies, particularly the widely publicised Anushka Yadav episode, and expulsion from the Lalu family, which led to his distancing from both the RJD and active politics for some time.
Following this, he launched his outfit, 'Team Tej Pratap', and shifted focus to a new constituency, Mahua. Tej Pratap is currently the sitting MLA of Hasanpur Assembly constituency in Samastipur district.
However, the recent developments suggest that he is planning to contest as an independent from Mahua in the next election, political analysts said.
Amid his visit, Tej Pratap's controversial "Jaichand" comment has triggered political discussions, with speculation rife about whom the remark was directed at - possibly hinting at betrayal or political rivalry within his old party, RJD.
This visit is being viewed as a strategic move to reclaim his old political base and test the waters for an independent run.
His intent to contest from Mahua is being seen as a reassertion of his political identity, distinct from the mainstream RJD.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment