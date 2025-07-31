403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Haiti Looks To The Country's Great North Region For Economic Survival
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Haiti's government, struggling with violence and near-collapse in the capital, now targets the Great North as its best hope for economic recovery.
Repeated, large-scale gang activity in Port-au-Prince has paralyzed trade and public institutions, so officials aim to shift the country's economic heart northwards.
This move aligns directly with the facts and recent statements by the Haitian Ministry of Economy and Finance, as well as international partners such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB ) and the World Bank.
The five-year Medium-Term Recovery and Development Plan (2025–2030) prioritizes investment and growth in regions outside the capital, especially the Great North.
This government-led strategy seeks to channel resources and attention into building new business centers and infrastructure between Cap-Haïtien and nearby areas.
State and IDB officials recently confirmed that all initial recovery efforts will focus on this region, which retains more stability and open commercial activity than Port-au-Prince.
Central to the plan is the expansion of industrial and commercial infrastructure, like the Caracol Industrial Park (CIP). The IDB allocated $65 million for new facilities here, with the overall goal of creating up to 22,000 jobs by 2026 as more businesses locate in the region.
A Fragile but Focused Push Toward Stability and Investment
The project also includes better roads, electricity, and housing so that families and entrepreneurs can work and invest. The North's proximity to Dominican Republic trade routes and its fertile land offer clear advantages for both industry and agriculture.
At the same time, public institutions work to improve fiscal management and make customs more transparent, supported by initiatives from the World Bank.
The focus is to draw in private investment, raise tax revenues, and fund public services without delay. Officials view this as a necessary foundation for any sustainable growth.
Leaders openly acknowledge that the effort remains fragile. Government ministers state that restoring a functioning economy depends on securing these regions, keeping trade routes open, and getting the rule of law to work in practice.
Training workers, ensuring stable power supplies, and improving local administration all form part of the plan. The government and its backers stay realistic about risks.
Recent World Bank and United Nations reports confirm that if violence spreads northwards or state authority weakens again, investments will stall and factories may close.
Still, leaders argue this is Haiti's most credible way to restore work, confidence, and hope that business and daily life can recover beyond the chaos of the capital.
Every statement and figure in this story is grounded in recent, official releases and presentations by the Haitian government, Inter-American Development Bank, World Bank, and related agency documents.
Repeated, large-scale gang activity in Port-au-Prince has paralyzed trade and public institutions, so officials aim to shift the country's economic heart northwards.
This move aligns directly with the facts and recent statements by the Haitian Ministry of Economy and Finance, as well as international partners such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB ) and the World Bank.
The five-year Medium-Term Recovery and Development Plan (2025–2030) prioritizes investment and growth in regions outside the capital, especially the Great North.
This government-led strategy seeks to channel resources and attention into building new business centers and infrastructure between Cap-Haïtien and nearby areas.
State and IDB officials recently confirmed that all initial recovery efforts will focus on this region, which retains more stability and open commercial activity than Port-au-Prince.
Central to the plan is the expansion of industrial and commercial infrastructure, like the Caracol Industrial Park (CIP). The IDB allocated $65 million for new facilities here, with the overall goal of creating up to 22,000 jobs by 2026 as more businesses locate in the region.
A Fragile but Focused Push Toward Stability and Investment
The project also includes better roads, electricity, and housing so that families and entrepreneurs can work and invest. The North's proximity to Dominican Republic trade routes and its fertile land offer clear advantages for both industry and agriculture.
At the same time, public institutions work to improve fiscal management and make customs more transparent, supported by initiatives from the World Bank.
The focus is to draw in private investment, raise tax revenues, and fund public services without delay. Officials view this as a necessary foundation for any sustainable growth.
Leaders openly acknowledge that the effort remains fragile. Government ministers state that restoring a functioning economy depends on securing these regions, keeping trade routes open, and getting the rule of law to work in practice.
Training workers, ensuring stable power supplies, and improving local administration all form part of the plan. The government and its backers stay realistic about risks.
Recent World Bank and United Nations reports confirm that if violence spreads northwards or state authority weakens again, investments will stall and factories may close.
Still, leaders argue this is Haiti's most credible way to restore work, confidence, and hope that business and daily life can recover beyond the chaos of the capital.
Every statement and figure in this story is grounded in recent, official releases and presentations by the Haitian government, Inter-American Development Bank, World Bank, and related agency documents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment