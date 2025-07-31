BJP Hits Out At Congress After Malegaon Acquittals

After all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case were acquitted, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress, calling“Hindu terror” a political conspiracy. He said no evidence was ever found, and accused the UPA of torturing patriots like Pragya and Purohit for vote bank politics.

