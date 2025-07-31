Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Day 6: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Faces Midweek Drop Check Here

Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraj and starring Vijay Sethupathi, has seen a decline in box office collections by Day 6, indicating a slowdown in audience traction after initial momentum.

Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii is receiving a great response. Directed by Pandiraj, the film stars Nithya Menen as the female lead. This is Vijay Sethupathi's first release two months after Yaathisai. Vijay Sethupathi plays the character of Aakaas Veeran in this romantic comedy family drama. Nithya Menen plays his wife, Perarasi. They were last seen together in the 2022 Malayalam film 19 (1) (a).

The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Presented by T.G. Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are the co-producers. M. Sukumar is the cinematographer, and K. Veerasaman is the art director, notably for the realistic hotel set. Pradeep E. Ragav is the editor, while Kalai Kingston handled the stunts and Baba Bhaskar choreographed the dances.

Thalaivan Thalaivii boasts a star-studded cast including Saravanan, Myna Nandhini, Kali Venkat, R.K. Suresh, Roshini Haripriyan, Semban Vinodh, Deepa, Yogi Babu, and Sendrayan. Currently a box office hit, the film is set for a Telugu release tomorrow. Vijay Sethupathi's popularity there is expected to drive its success. The film grossed over 25 crores in its first three days.

The 6th-day box office collection for Thalaivan Thalaivii is out. The film has collected ₹30.9 crore in India and over ₹10 crore overseas in 6 days. Yesterday's collection was ₹2.15 crore in India, the lowest since release. The upcoming weekend is expected to boost collections. Thalaivan Thalaivii marks Vijay Sethupathi's first success this year.