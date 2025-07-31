'Cockpit Crew Decided To Discontinue...': Air India's Delhi-London Flight Aborts Takeoff Due To Technical Issue

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India flight bound for London had to cancel its takeoff at Delhi airport on Thursday, July 31, 2025, due to a technical issue. The crew halted the takeoff and carried out precautionary checks following standard procedures.

Sharing details on aborting the takeoff, an Air India spokesperson said,“Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks.”

The spokesperson further added,“An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay. At Air India , the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain the top priority.”

The flight was supposed to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane, PTI reported citing a person aware of the development.

The incident comes a day after a report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged 51 safety deficiencies in Tata Group-owned Air India's operations, reported ANI.

The DGCA report is based on an inspection conducted between 1st and 3rd July at Air India's main base.

The internal surveillance report revealed significant failures in multiple areas, including flight dispatch, crew rostering, simulator training, digital record-keeping, and cabin crew procedures.

The major lapses identified as per the reports include flight crew and simulator irregularities, excessive flight duty periods, and unqualified simulator use for training.

The report further indicated that B-787 pilots flew despite failing to complete valid frequent simulator checks. These simulators did not meet the required 2-hour session criteria, resulting in pilots operating without DGCA re-approval. Additionally, a B787 flight (AI-138 from Milan to Delhi) went beyond its Flight Duty Period (FDP) by 2 hours and 18 minutes, violating civil aviation regulations.