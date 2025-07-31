Orestone Mining Corporate Update
Francisca Gold-Silver Project, Salta, Argentina
Orestone signed an Option Agreement covering the Francisca property during the first quarter of 2025. We are preparing to initiate a Phase I exploration program in the third quarter of 2025 with the advancement of various administrative and logistical tasks. The Phase I program will consist of detailed mapping and up to 600 rock and trench samples to better define the surface extent of widespread oxide gold-silver mineralization prior to drilling. Please click here for additional information.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Captain Gold Porphyry Project, Central British Columbia
Orestone has filed an amended Notice of Work (NOW) permit for an additional 23 drill locations at the Captain gold-copper porphyry property located in north central British Columbia. The drill locations are on existing logging roads focused on the T2 target area which is a large, although not fully defined target lying to the south of the primary T1 target along the same structural corridor. Drilling is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. Please click here for additional information.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Corporate
During the second quarter of 2025 Oresone completed both a $600,000 dollar capital raise through a non-brokered private placement of common shares and an issuance of shares for debt in the amount of $180,000. These transactions provided a stable corporate platform to pursue exploration on the Company's property portfolio. The Company welcomed a new strategic shareowner, Crescat Capital LLC (" Crescat "), which subscribed through Crescat Portfolio Management LLC on behalf of its five (5) Pooled Investment Funds.
About Orestone
Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near term objective on the Francisca property, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project, located in BC hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system that is permitted and drill ready. The projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round. For more information please visit: .
ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.
David Hottman
CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
